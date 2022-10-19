Yami Gautam feels ‘change is happening’ as she talks about nepotism in Bollywood

Actor Yami Gautam recently interacted with fans on Twitter in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter. When one of them questioned her about the effects of nepotism in Bollywood. On Wednesday, Yami tweeted, “Hey guys! It’s been a while since we caught up on Twitter. Let do a #AskYami session at 6 this evening.” To this, someone wrote to her, “Do you think in bollywood non-family background talent face any nepotism? U feel it?” Also read: Yami Gautam: Certain kind of films don’t define your place in industry anymore

In reply, Yami said she'd like to focus on the present and wrote, “What happened in the past is done! We have to focus on NOW to make this place better with brilliant films & talent, regardless of our respective backgrounds! And I feel that change is definitely happening now.” Yami appeared in television before she made her debut in films. Her first film was Shoojit Sircar’s 2012 directorial, Vicky Donor, with Ayushamann Khurrana.

Yami Gautam's tweet.

Yami also shared her thoughts on Bollywood Vs South Industry debate . When asked about Hindi films performing poorly, compared to South films, she answered, “There is no versus. Any industry that is doing great is eventually great for Indian cinema ! Hindi films need to invest more time in better scripts, good actors, different visuals, stories etc. We shall try our best to ensure audience feels engaged & happy in the end.”

Yami Gautam on Bollywood vs South film industry row.

Yami has always been vocal about the industry and its practices. Speaking about Bollywood experiencing chances amid conversations around nepotism and outsider-vs-insider debate, Yami had told Hindustan Times earlier this year, “I can see it heading in a positive direction. There’s no notion that doing certain kind of films defines your place in the industry. The audience is extremely welcoming, and even the industry is now opening up to the idea that everybody can co-exist, provided there is good work happening.”

Yami was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi. In the film, she played the role of a jailer. She will be next seen in the investigative drama thriller, Lost.

She is also a part of Oh My God! 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Giv. It is the sequel to Akshay’s 2012 film OMG – Oh My God!

