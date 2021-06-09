Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Yami Gautam feels like she's turning into her mother, as she shares new post-wedding pic. See here
Yami Gautam feels like she's turning into her mother, as she shares new post-wedding pic. See here

  • Yami Gautam, who recently tied the knot with Aditya Dhar, has shared a new picture from the wedding festivities, on the occasion of her mother's birthday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 11:31 AM IST

Actor Yami Gautam has shared a new post-wedding picture, on the occasion of her mother's birthday. She tied the knot with her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar last week, in an intimate wedding ceremony.

On Wednesday, Yami took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her mother and sister, Surilie. She wrote in the caption, "Everyday we become a little bit more like our mother & we couldn’t be prouder! Happy birthday mummy." While Yami wore a red saree, her mother wore a golden salwar suit, and her sister wore a pink ensemble.

Yami and Aditya announced their marriage on Friday, and in social media posts quoting the poet Rumi, wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."

They continued, "As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

Yami and her sister have both been sharing regular posts from the wedding, and the pre-wedding functions. "Love Light and Happiness," Surilie captioned a picture from Yami's 'mehendi' ceremony. "Two very special people, one special day. On this beautiful occasion I wish you flowers of love. You have chosen the best partner who will always keep you happy and smiling," she wrote in another post, congratulating Yami and Aditya on their wedding.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut hijacks Yami Gautam's wedding post, responds to Ayushmann Khurrana's comment

Yami made her debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor. She has also appeared in films such as Kaabil and Bala. She was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny.

