Yami Gautam performs Ravan Vadh at Delhi’s Luv Kush Ramleela during Dussehra celebrations, calls it a ‘beautiful feeling’

Yami Gautam recently brought her on-screen portrayal to life as she participated in the Ravan Vadh celebrations at Delhi's iconic Luv Kush Ramleela. The actor, along with filmmaker-producer Aanand L Rai, attended the Dussehra festivities at the historic Red Fort Ground, where she performed the symbolic act of shooting an arrow at Ravana's effigy.

Yami Gautam performs Ravan Vadh

Yami Gautam at Dussehra celebration in Delhi.

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A video from the event has been doing the rounds on social media, showing Yami shooting the symbolic arrow at Ravana in front of thousands of spectators. Her participation also drew attention to her role in Nayyi Navelli, in which she performs a similar act.

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Yami posted her photo from the celebration which shows her pointing the arrow at the Ravana's effigy and wrote, "At the iconic Luv Kush Ramlila 🙏🏻 Such a beautiful feeling to experience sea of people gathered to celebrate the true spirit of ‘Vijaydhashmi’ as 1 heartbeat 🙏🏻 Jai Shri Ram 🙏🏻 Happy Dussehra 🙏🏻."

Deep Dive What did Yami Gautam do at Delhi’s Luv Kush Ramleela on Dussehra? Yami Gautam performed the symbolic Ravan Vadh by shooting an arrow at Ravana’s effigy at the Red Fort Ground. Thousands of spectators attended the celebration. Why did Yami Gautam participate in the Luv Kush Ramleela’s Ravan Vadh? The event’s theme was “Respect for Women.” Organisers said Yami’s participation highlighted women’s courage and strength, and the importance of defeating arrogance, injustice and evil. What did Yami Gautam wear for Ravan Dahan at the Red Fort? Yami wore a royal purple silk saree with a contrasting golden border and a matching blouse. She completed the festive look with gold-toned earrings, wrist jewellery and a small bindi.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the occasion, Arjun Kumar, president of the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee, said, “It is a matter of immense pride and honour for us that Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, graced our Dussehra celebrations and performed Ravan Dahan. His presence made this historic occasion even more memorable.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the occasion, Arjun Kumar, president of the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee, said, “It is a matter of immense pride and honour for us that Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, graced our Dussehra celebrations and performed Ravan Dahan. His presence made this historic occasion even more memorable.” {{/usCountry}}

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Explaining this year's theme, Kumar said, “Our theme this year is 'Respect for Women'. Through Yami Gautam's participation, we wanted to convey that women represent courage, dignity and strength. Ravana is not merely a mythological character but also symbolises arrogance, injustice and the evils prevailing in society. The participation of Yami Gautam sends a strong message of women's empowerment and their important role in defeating evil.”

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Over the years, the Luv Kush Ramleela's Ravan Dahan have seen several prominent film personalities participate, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Prabhas and Kareena Kapoor.

About Nayyi Navelli

Nayyi Navelli stars Yami Gautam and Adinath Kothare and blends horror with comedy. Written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is directed by Kollywood filmmaker Balaji Mohan, marking his Bollywood directorial debut. It is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics.

Before Nayyi Navelli, Yami made a cameo appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. She also played the lead role in Haq, which was inspired by journalist Jigna Vora’s book Bano: Bharat Ki Beti. The film draws on the landmark Supreme Court judgment in the case of Shah Bano Begum case.