Yami Gautam brings Nayyi Navelli plot from reel to real; to perform Ravan Vadh at Delhi's Luv Kush Ramleela on Dussehra

The grand Dussehra celebrations at the historic Red Fort Ground in Delhi will witness a special moment today (October 20) as National Award-winning Bollywood actress Yami Gautam performs the symbolic Ravan Vadh at the renowned Luv Kush Ramleela, marking the triumph of good over evil.

Yami Gautam to perform Ravan Vadh

Yami Gautam will perform the Ravan Vadh at Delhi's historic Luv Kush Ramleela.

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Interestingly, Yami Gautam was recently seen performing Ravan Vadh in a scene from her latest film, Nayyi Navelli. Now, bringing that cinematic moment to life, the actress will shoot the symbolic arrow at Ravana in front of thousands of spectators at Delhi's iconic Luv Kush Ramleela.

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Sharing details about this year's celebrations, Arjun Kumar, President of the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee, said, “The theme of our Ramleela this year is 'Respect for Women'. We believe that a woman is not only a symbol of love, compassion and strength but also possesses the courage to stand against injustice and social evils. With this thought, we have invited National Award-winning actress Yami Gautam to perform Ravan Vadh this Dussehra. She will represent the women of Delhi and the entire nation, delivering a powerful message that women play an equally significant role in the victory of good over evil.”

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{{^usCountry}} Arjun Kumar further emphasised that Ravana is not merely a mythological character but also symbolises arrogance, injustice and the evils prevailing in society. By having a woman perform the symbolic Ravan Vadh this year, the committee aims to send a strong and positive message about women's empowerment, dignity and respect. About the Luv Kush Ramleela {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arjun Kumar further emphasised that Ravana is not merely a mythological character but also symbolises arrogance, injustice and the evils prevailing in society. By having a woman perform the symbolic Ravan Vadh this year, the committee aims to send a strong and positive message about women's empowerment, dignity and respect. About the Luv Kush Ramleela {{/usCountry}}

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Over the years, several prominent Bollywood personalities have been associated with the grand Ravan Vadh celebrations at Luv Kush Ramleela, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Prabhas, Kareena Kapoor and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Yami Gautam's participation this year will add another memorable chapter to this prestigious tradition.

As Yami Gautam prepares to shoot the victory arrow at Ravana against the magnificent backdrop of the historic Red Fort, the occasion promises to be much more than a traditional Dussehra celebration. It will symbolise the courage, dignity and strength of Indian women while reinforcing the timeless message of the victory of righteousness over evil.

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The Luv Kush Ramleela Committee has extended a warm invitation to the people of Delhi to attend the grand Dussehra celebrations on October 20, 2026, with their families and children and witness this memorable celebration of Indian culture, tradition and women's empowerment at the Red Fort Ground in Delhi.