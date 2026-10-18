Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 3: Yami Gautam's film crosses ₹10 crore mark, beats Haq opening weekend haul

Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 3: Yami Gautam and Adinath Kothare-starrer Nayyi Navelli has had a slow start at the box office but witnessed some growth over its opening weekend, crossing the ₹10 crore mark. However, despite the weekend boost, the film’s box-office performance has remained modest amid competition from other releases, including Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, Jailer 2 and Ranabaali. Yami Gautam in a still from Nayyi Navelli.

Nayyi Navelli box office collection Day 3 According to Sacnilk, the mythological drama began its box-office journey on Friday, earning ₹3.25 crore in India net collections, with an occupancy of 11% across 6,281 shows. The film registered an increase in collections on Saturday, earning ₹4 crore and recording an occupancy of 14% across 5,945 shows.

On Sunday, the film continued its weekend run almost at the same pace, earning ₹4.30 crore. This brought the film's total net collection in India to ₹11.55 crore.

Nayyi Navelli surpasses Haq Despite its modest box-office performance, Nayyi Navelli has surpassed Yami Gautam’s previous film, Haq, which collected ₹8.95 crore in India net collections during its first three days of release. However, the latest release remains behind some of Yami’s stronger theatrical performers. Her film Article 370 earned ₹22.9 crore in India net collections during its first three days, while OMG 2, in which she played a key role, collected more than ₹40 crore over its opening weekend.

The coming weekdays will be crucial for Nayyi Navelli as it looks to maintain its momentum and build on its opening-weekend collections.