Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 3: Yami Gautam's film crosses ₹10 crore mark, beats Haq opening weekend haul
Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 3: Yami Gautam and Adinath Kothare’s comedy-horror film started slowly but saw some growth over the weekend.
Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 3: Yami Gautam and Adinath Kothare-starrer Nayyi Navelli has had a slow start at the box office but witnessed some growth over its opening weekend, crossing the ₹10 crore mark. However, despite the weekend boost, the film’s box-office performance has remained modest amid competition from other releases, including Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, Jailer 2 and Ranabaali.
Nayyi Navelli box office collection Day 3
According to Sacnilk, the mythological drama began its box-office journey on Friday, earning ₹3.25 crore in India net collections, with an occupancy of 11% across 6,281 shows. The film registered an increase in collections on Saturday, earning ₹4 crore and recording an occupancy of 14% across 5,945 shows.
On Sunday, the film continued its weekend run almost at the same pace, earning ₹4.30 crore. This brought the film's total net collection in India to ₹11.55 crore.
Nayyi Navelli surpasses Haq
Despite its modest box-office performance, Nayyi Navelli has surpassed Yami Gautam’s previous film, Haq, which collected ₹8.95 crore in India net collections during its first three days of release. However, the latest release remains behind some of Yami’s stronger theatrical performers. Her film Article 370 earned ₹22.9 crore in India net collections during its first three days, while OMG 2, in which she played a key role, collected more than ₹40 crore over its opening weekend.
The coming weekdays will be crucial for Nayyi Navelli as it looks to maintain its momentum and build on its opening-weekend collections.
About Nayyi Navelli
Nayyi Navelli stars Yami Gautam and Adinath Kothare and blends comedy with horror. Written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is directed by Kollywood filmmaker Balaji Mohan, marking his Bollywood directorial debut. It is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.
Nayyi Navelli review
A part of Hindustan Times'review read, "Nayyi Navelli is a film that mistakes excess for entertainment and confusion for complexity. Its basic storyline offers enough scope for a blend of mythology and comedy, but the execution fails to do justice to the ideas. The screenplay needed sharper writing, yet it keeps piling on subplots and eccentric characters, hoping that something will eventually click. Yami tries to hold things together, but even her performance cannot compensate for the narrative's shortcomings. ‘Nayyi Navelli’ may mean something new, but there is precious little that's fresh about the film itself."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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