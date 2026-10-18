Adinath Kothare overwhelmed with the response to Nayyi Navelli, says the mythological fantasy film got a perfect release during Dussehra | Interview
In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Adinath Kothare spoke about the reception to his big Hindi release- Nayyi Navelli.
Adinath Kothare is on a roll this year. Ahead of the much-anticipated release of Ramayana next month (where he plays Bharath), he is back on screen as a lead opposite Yami Gautam in Nayyi Navelli. The mythological fantasy thriller has opened in theatres to positive reviews for the Marathi star, who has been working in the industry since he was a child. Apart from being an actor, he is also a director and producer.
Right after the release of Nayyi Navelli, HT caught up with Adinath for an exclusive chat where he opened up about the film's reception and why he said yes to the part in the first place.
On response to Nayyi Navelli
The actor has read the comments and praise for his work in the film, in which he is paired opposite Yami Gautam. He plays Raja Awasthi, who brings his newlywed wife Mohini to his house in Meerut, whose arrival in the large joint family triggers an unexpected mythological battle.
Deep Dive
Talking about the response to the film, Adinath says, “I am very overwhelmed by the appreciation that I am getting for my character and for the film, in general. The kids are loving it the most, and that is a great sign. It is the festive season, and Nayyi Navelli is a family film, so it is a great time for a film like this to be released. We keep working on big projects, and it takes a lot of luck and destiny for things to align, where the right project comes at the right time in theatres. I think there could not have been a better time for a film like Nayyi Navelli to release in the middle of Dussehra.”
Why he said yes to Nayyi Navelli
The actor recalls how he was first approached about the film's script while he was shooting a Television show he was also producing. It was Mukesh Chhabra who called him, and he knew it would be for something exciting. “He asked me, ‘How busy are you?’ and one thing is that as an actor, we are very greedy, and when Mukesh Chhabra [casting director] calls you, it is exciting because he works on some of the best projects. He has an eye for great stories and great talent. I took that risk and said that I was free!”
Adinath said he was really enamoured of the script after hearing it and meeting the team for the first time. “They told me the story, and I went ‘wow!’ It was a dream role. It was a delicious part for any actor, and I knew I had to do this. I somehow managed to accommodate my dates after speaking with the channel heads, and that is how the film happened,” he smiles.
Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan. It is currently playing in theatres nationwide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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