Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam's mythological film sees growth, crosses ₹7 crore

Nayyi Navelli performed better than Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar, which collected ₹2.35 crore on its opening day. On Saturday too, Nayyi Navelli took the lead and has so far emerged as the first choice for viewers during the Holiday weekend.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Nayyi Navelli collected ₹4.00 crore on Saturday. It is a growth from its opening day haul, which was at ₹3.25 crore. This takes the total box office collection of the film after two days to ₹7.25 crore by 10 PM. Nayyi Navelli played at 5,945 shows on Saturday buy managed to hold on to the momentum, signaling that the film has received a good response from viewers. All eyes are now on Sunday to see how the film scores on the first weekend.

Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam might just be the resident daayan in the house in Nayyi Navelli, the new mythological fantasy thriller that released in theatres on Friday. The film opened to mixed reviews but Yami received praise for her lead performance. Despite competition at the box office, the film has managed to hold steady so far. Let us see its box office performance so far. (Also read: Ranabaali box office collection day 2: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna film barely sees any growth, crosses ₹16 crore )

About the film Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Pratiek Pachori in pivotal roles. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the film features music by G V Prakash Kumar.

Nayyi Navelli is set in Meerut, and follows a picture-perfect bride (Yami) who transforms a chaotic household into what appears to be paradise, only for her brother-in-law to suspect that his seemingly ideal sister-in-law may actually be a daayan, or witch.

An excerpt from the HT review of Nayyi Navelli read, “Nayyi Navelli is a film that mistakes excess for entertainment and confusion for complexity. Its basic storyline offers enough scope for a blend of mythology and comedy, but the execution fails to do justice to the ideas. The screenplay needed sharper writing, yet it keeps piling on subplots and eccentric characters, hoping that something will eventually click. Yami tries to hold things together, but even her performance cannot compensate for the narrative's shortcomings. 'Nayyi Navelli' may mean something new, but there is precious little that's fresh about the film itself.”