Ranabaali box office collection day 2: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna film barely sees any growth, crosses ₹16 crore

Ranabaali box office collection day 2: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali has released in theatres on Friday, but the film has not received universally positive reviews. Viewers who saw the film complained of unnecessary violence and thin character development. However, Vijay championed the film and called it one of the best Telugu films to have come out this year. Has the film met the expectations at the box office? Let's take a look. Ranabaali box office collection day 2: Vijay Deverakonda in a still from the film.

Ranabaali box office update The latest update from Sacnilk states that Ranabaali collected ₹7.17 crore. It is a dip in collections after its opening day haul at ₹9.25 crore, taking its two day total to ₹16.42 crore by 10 PM. A dip in its second day is a worrying sign for the film, which was expected to show growth in its opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s Arjun Reddy and Rashmika’s Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had nothing but praise for it. In his review, the filmmaker even called the actor the next defining action hero of Indian cinema.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his review of Ranabaali. “Vijay… your action has a raw, untamed ferocity that can’t be manufactured. There’s a terrifying intensity in the way you fight,” wrote the filmmaker, adding, “I genuinely believe you'll be the next DEFINING ACTION HERO OF INDIAN CINEMA. Vijay. Congratulations. SINGANAMALA BOBBILI RANABAALI RA NEE AKKA @TheDeverakonda #RANABAALI.”

About Ranabaali Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It stars Vijay and Rashmika for the first time since their Udaipur wedding in February. It’s also their first movie together since Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Arnold Vosloo, Easwari Rao, and others star in key roles in the film.

Set in the 1800s Madras presidency, Ranabaali tells the story of how British colonial rule created a man-made famine in India just to export more grain to Britain. Vijay plays the titular role, a man who fights back against oppression when he sees people around him starving and dying.