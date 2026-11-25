Trust Sooraj Barjatya to spring a surprise by raising anticipation for a good-old family film, a hark back to the 90s, in the age of Gen Z. The filmmaker managed a hit with Uunchai, a film with only senior actors, just four years ago. Now, with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, he is gambling again by going against the prevailing tide in Bollywood. Early indicators show that this one may also pay off, as the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari-starrer is tracking for a good start at the box office.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya advance bookings

Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann and Sharvari.

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Advance bookings for Yeh Prem Mol Liya began just three days before its release. Being a family-friendly film with no superstar in the cast, it is not expected to fare too well in pre-sales. In fact, for such films, most of the opening-day earnings come from spot bookings, and word of mouth is crucial to sustain any momentum generated in the first weekend. According to Sacnilk, by noon on Wednesday, two days ahead of release, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has sold just over 10K tickets across India for its opening day, bringing in just under ₹30 lakh gross. The numbers surpass ₹50 lakh when pre-sales for the full weekend are factored in. The figures are bound to grow in the next two days, but may not surpass the ₹1-crore mark.

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Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office prediction

{{^usCountry}} However, low advance bookings are never worrying for a film in this genre. Traditionally, unless featuring a superstar (like in Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo), Barjatya’s films have grown via word of mouth rather than taking a big upfront start. But Yeh Prem Mol Liya is still tracking well. According to trade insiders, its music and trailers have generated sufficient buzz to give the film a ₹7-8 crore net opening day start. Even if things go wrong, the film should not open to less than ₹5 crore. Good word of mouth can push it past even ₹9 crore, some trade pundits say. This could lead to an opening weekend exceeding ₹25-30 crore. For a film reportedly made on a modest ₹60 crore budget, this would be a great start. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, low advance bookings are never worrying for a film in this genre. Traditionally, unless featuring a superstar (like in Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo), Barjatya’s films have grown via word of mouth rather than taking a big upfront start. But Yeh Prem Mol Liya is still tracking well. According to trade insiders, its music and trailers have generated sufficient buzz to give the film a ₹7-8 crore net opening day start. Even if things go wrong, the film should not open to less than ₹5 crore. Good word of mouth can push it past even ₹9 crore, some trade pundits say. This could lead to an opening weekend exceeding ₹25-30 crore. For a film reportedly made on a modest ₹60 crore budget, this would be a great start. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What is Yeh Prem Mol Liya about? The film follows Prem, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, as he supports his new bride, played by Sharvari, when she chooses to stay with her family rather than move in with her in-laws. Its story explores the groom becoming part of the bride’s family and her freedom to make her own choices. When does Yeh Prem Mol Liya release, and who stars in it? Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 27. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, with Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa and others in supporting roles. What is the box office opening prediction for Yeh Prem Mol Liya? Trade insiders predict an opening day of ₹7–8 crore net, with a possible start below ₹5 crore if things go poorly or above ₹9 crore with strong word of mouth. Advance bookings were modest, and the film is expected to rely on spot bookings and audience response.

All about Yeh Prem Mol Liya

In Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Ayushmann plays Prem, a man who stands up for his new bride after she refuses to move in with her in-laws to take care of her own family. Sharvari plays the film's female lead. The cast of Yeh Prem Mol Liya also includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar.

Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to direction after Uunchai, which won a National Award. He has reunited with composer Himesh Reshammiya for the soundtrack after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Yeh Prem Mol Liya will release in theatres worldwide on November 27.