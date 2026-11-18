What if a husband moved into his wife's home after marriage instead of the other way around? Sooraj Barjatya explores this question in his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The trailer, unveiled on Wednesday, features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari as a couple trying to find their way through love, family expectations and a marriage custom that has rarely been questioned. Barjatya, known for his family dramas and romantic stories, takes a familiar subject and turns the roles around.

Trailer breakdown of Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana becomes the ghar jamai for Sharvari in Sooraj Barjatya's film.

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Ayushmann Khurrana is the new Prem in Sooraj Barjatya's film universe. He plays a young man in love with Sharvari's Purva and eager to marry her. Purva, however, has one condition that makes things complicated. She comes from a family of women and does not want to leave them behind after marriage. She feels responsible for looking after her loved ones and is not comfortable with the idea of moving into her husband's home. Understanding her dilemma, Prem offers to do the opposite. He tells her he is ready to move into her house and live with her family after the wedding. The proposal comes as a shock to his own family.

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{{^usCountry}} At the heart of the trailer is a question that challenges a long-standing marriage tradition: why should a woman always be the one expected to leave her home? Prem's decision to move in with Purva turns that expectation around. But while he sees it as a way to be with the woman he loves, his family is not quite ready to accept it. This sets up the conflict between the two families, with Prem and Purva caught between their feelings and what is expected of them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the heart of the trailer is a question that challenges a long-standing marriage tradition: why should a woman always be the one expected to leave her home? Prem's decision to move in with Purva turns that expectation around. But while he sees it as a way to be with the woman he loves, his family is not quite ready to accept it. This sets up the conflict between the two families, with Prem and Purva caught between their feelings and what is expected of them. {{/usCountry}}

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The story may remind viewers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which explored two people stepping into each other's family lives and understanding their different ways of living. Yeh Prem Mol Liya, however, takes on the specific expectation that a bride must leave her parental home after marriage. The trailer ends with Prem saying, “Itna bhi nahi kiya, toh kya pyaar kiya”, making his stand clear. For him, being with Purva matters more than following a tradition simply because it has always been done that way.

Sooraj Barjatya returns with a new Prem

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The film marks Sooraj's first directorial outing after Uunchai, which won a National Film Award. It also brings back Prem, a character closely associated with Rajshri Productions and its popular romantic dramas. More than a decade after the character's last big-screen appearance, which has been played by Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor previously, Ayushmann takes on the role for the first time.

The film also features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Swanand Kirkire, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, Krish Rao, Ashnoor Kaur Kuckreja, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Rajesh Kumar, Girish Kulkarni and Jameel Khan.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is produced by Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. with Mahaveer Jain Films. Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music, reuniting with Barjatya after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The song Jhumka Patola has already crossed one million views. The film is set to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.