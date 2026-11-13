Sharvari serves double dose of glamour as she turns showstopper for Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla in disco-inspired dress and dramatic red ethnic look
Sharvari turned showstopper for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at Art Mumbai, serving two glam looks that blended disco glamour with contemporary Indian elegance.
Sharvari serves not one, but two stunning looks as she takes centre stage as the showstopper for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at Art Mumbai on November 12. The 29-year-old actor graced the runway in two strikingly different ensembles, first dazzling in an intricately embellished mini dress before making a statement in a breathtaking red saree-inspired look with a contemporary twist. From glamorous embellishments to modern Indian elegance, let’s decode both her showstopper looks. (Also read: Radhika Merchant celebrates Indian craftmanship in Manish Malhotra's handwoven floral lehenga and Bandhani dupatta )
The designers took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of Sharvari from the runway, offering a glimpse into the inspiration behind her look. The caption read, “Draped in a creation that revels in the audacious allure of disco, she brings to life the collection’s unapologetic opulence and irresistible exuberance.”
Dazzling disco-inspired mini dress
For her first appearance, Sharvari turned up the glamour in a dazzling, intricately embellished mini dress. The statement creation featured an array of colourful gemstones, shimmering embellishments and cascading crystal details that added movement and drama to the silhouette. With a plunging neckline, delicate sleeves and a fringed hemline, the outfit perfectly captured the unapologetic glamour of disco-inspired fashion.
For her beauty look, Sharvari opted for softly defined eyes, perfectly sculpted brows, a hint of blush and a nude lip colour. Her voluminous, side-parted waves added to the old-school glamour, completing the look with elegance.
Contemporary twist to the classic red saree
For her second look, Sharvari made a striking statement in a breathtaking red saree-inspired ensemble. Giving traditional draping a contemporary makeover, the look featured a dramatic, flowing silhouette paired with a heavily embellished gold-toned blouse. Intricate metallic straps and crystal detailing across the bodice added a glamorous edge, while the sweeping red drape brought drama to the runway.
Keeping her beauty look elegant, the actor wore her hair in loose, voluminous waves. Her makeup featured softly defined eyes, a warm blush and a subtle nude lip, allowing the bold red ensemble to remain the highlight.
About the collection
The presentation, titled Disco Inferno, celebrates the exuberance of the 1970s and 1980s, bringing together vintage Bollywood glamour, sparkling embellishments and dramatic couture. Staying true to their signature maximalist aesthetic, the designers brought a sense of extravagance to the runway through statement-making creations, vibrant colours and intricate detailing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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