Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia bring elegant ethnic glamour to dazzling Diwali party hosted by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at their home
Inside Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali party built for maximalists: disco lights to Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's stylish mother-daughter moment.
Some Diwali parties are just parties. And then there’s an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla Diwali party — which is basically a maximalist fever dream with better outfits and food. On November 4, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania gave a peek inside the designers' Diwali party at their Mumbai home. Also read | Priyanka Chopra hosts Diwali party at Los Angeles home in burgundy-and-gold strapless gown that merges Indian craft with Hollywood glamour
Think vintage art everywhere, crystal chandeliers, red disco lights, a mirror ball, and a room full of well-dressed people dancing like nobody was watching. And in the middle of all that, Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia served an elegant mother-daughter fashion moment.
Twinkle kept it cool, Dimple looked regal
Twinkle went for serene, understated luxury — she wore a crisp ivory silk suit that looked effortless. The real star? Her sheer, heavily embroidered dupatta with delicate geometric chikankari work, draped perfectly over her shoulders. Add glowing skin, clean makeup, and minimal, oversized stud earrings, and she proved once again that monochrome white will never go out of style.
Dimple Kapadia, on the other hand, went full timeless movie-star royalty. She wore a rich brown kurta set with traditional golden embroidered borders, a heavy brocade dupatta thrown over one shoulder, and a stack of vintage bangles. It was classic; it was regal. Put them together, and you get two completely different versions of Indian luxury — and both nailed it.
Inside the Diwali party
If you’ve never been to Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s home, just imagine a living museum, but make it a party. Floor-to-ceiling art, opulent chandeliers, intimate little nooks for chit-chatting — but in disco mode for Diwali. Some pictures shared by Anaita from the designer duo's Diwali party showed guests lounging in embellished jackets and mirror-work sherwanis, posing for photos; in others, the lights turned crimson, the mirror ball spun, and everyone danced.
As Anaita put it in her caption, everything was 'wonderfully extravagant, in the very best possible way'. She also summed up the vibe perfectly: “From the incredible food and drinks to the fun, mischief, laughter and lots of unabashed dancing, it always feels like one big family affair.”
And that’s exactly what made this Diwali party feel special. It was heritage meets high energy. It was family meets fashion. It was Diwali the way Diwali is supposed to feel — warm, loud, and full of love. And Twinkle and Dimple didn’t just show up. They understood the assignment. Elegant, effortless, and in sync — even when they were dressed in completely opposite palettes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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