Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia bring elegant ethnic glamour to dazzling Diwali party hosted by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at their home

Some Diwali parties are just parties. And then there’s an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla Diwali party — which is basically a maximalist fever dream with better outfits and food. On November 4, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania gave a peek inside the designers' Diwali party at their Mumbai home. Also read | Priyanka Chopra hosts Diwali party at Los Angeles home in burgundy-and-gold strapless gown that merges Indian craft with Hollywood glamour

Think vintage art everywhere, crystal chandeliers, red disco lights, a mirror ball, and a room full of well-dressed people dancing like nobody was watching. And in the middle of all that, Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia served an elegant mother-daughter fashion moment.

Twinkle kept it cool, Dimple looked regal Twinkle went for serene, understated luxury — she wore a crisp ivory silk suit that looked effortless. The real star? Her sheer, heavily embroidered dupatta with delicate geometric chikankari work, draped perfectly over her shoulders. Add glowing skin, clean makeup, and minimal, oversized stud earrings, and she proved once again that monochrome white will never go out of style.

Dimple Kapadia, on the other hand, went full timeless movie-star royalty. She wore a rich brown kurta set with traditional golden embroidered borders, a heavy brocade dupatta thrown over one shoulder, and a stack of vintage bangles. It was classic; it was regal. Put them together, and you get two completely different versions of Indian luxury — and both nailed it.