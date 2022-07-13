YouTuber Gaurav Taneja shares pic from infamous Metro birthday party for first time, jokes about what happened

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast cracked a joke on himself as he recalled his birthday celebration gone wrong. His wife and friends had recently thrown a birthday party for him inside a Noida Metro coach, which caused chaos, and he was arrested by Noida Police; he was later released after being granted bail. Also read: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja breaks silence on arrest after birthday party

Gaurav took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a picture that showed the decoration for his birthday party in Noida Metro. He added the song Gaadi Bula Rahi Hai in the background as he shared the picture. He captioned it, “Gaadi aur police dono bula rahi thi (The train as well as the police were calling me).”

Gaurav Taneja shared a picture from the birthday party in a Metro.

There was an open invitation to fans and followers on social media for his birthday party. Gaurav was arrested after people in large numbers turned up at his birthday party causing a chaos amid prohibitory orders in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The scheme by Noida Metro Rail Corporation allows 200 guests per coach during parties and celebrations, but as the YouTuber shared the invitation on social media, many more reached the venue to join the party.

His friends had booked the Metro coach under a scheme of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation that allows renting of coaches for private celebrations. But restrictions under CrPC section 144 were imposed in Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of UP in view of multiple festivals and other law and order considerations.

"YouTuber Gaurav Taneja was held under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by government officials) and 341 (wrongful restraint) after an FIR was lodged at the local Sector 49 police station," a senior police official said.

In their joint statement to Hindustan Times, Gaurav and wife Ritu had said that “permission had been solicited and granted for the same through the proper channels". Gaurav is a former pilot with Air Asia, who was sacked by the airline. He has 7.58 million followers on his YouTube channel.

