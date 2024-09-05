Zain's latest pic will remind you of dad Shahid Kapoor's chocolate boy era; mom Mira shares birthday-special album

Mira Kapoor has shared adorable pictures of her younger son Zain on her Instagram handle on his fifth birthday. Fans showered love on the cute picture and compared his looks to his father, actor Shahid Kapoor. (Also read: 'No-rule man' Pankaj Kapur spoils grandkids Misha-Zain: They aren't controlled by Shahid Kapoor, Mira but...) Shahid Kapoor's son Zain is turning out to be his carbon copy as he celebrates his fifth birthday.

Mira Rajput's sweet birthday note for son Zain

Mira shared a series of pictures with Zain. In the first picture, the birthday boy can be seen striking a candid dancing pose as he wore a white shirt and blue jeans. In the second photo, he is seen walking in a hoodie and sunglasses. In the last two pictures, Zain and Mira pose for the camera while hugging each other. Mira captioned her post as, “Twinkling eyes and laughter laced with mischief.. Happy Birthday to my darling Zain (heart emoji) The only one who’s got me dancing to his tunes, with a heart full of love and pockets full of masti (fun). Shine bright and dream big my baby (star emoji) Love you infinity (football, cricket, toffee and evil eye symbol emojis).”

Fans and celebs adore Zain Kapoor

While reacting to the pictures, Ananya Panday wrote, “So handsome! Happy birthday Zainuuuu (heart emoji).” Rakul Preet Singh commented, “So cute (heart emojis) Happy bday to Zain (heart emoji).” A fan commented, “Omg he is father’s son.” Another fan wrote, “Zain Be like Main to Mere Papa ki carbon copy (Zain be like, ‘I am my Papa’s carbon copy).” Another fan commented, “He is so handsome like his father..(heart emoji).” A user also wrote, “Like father like son (emotional emojis).”

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's relationship and kids

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015. They had a daughter on August 26, 2016, and a son, Zain, on September 5, 2018. While announcing his son's birth on Twitter, Shahid wrote, “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all (heart and folded hands emojis).”

Shahid Kapoor's acting projects

Shahid will be starring in the lead role in Rosshan Andrrews's action-thriller Deva, alongside Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Kubbra Sait, and others. The film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films and is set to be released on February 14, 2025.