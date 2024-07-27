Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput slay couple goals in recent holiday snap; see pic

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are currently enjoying a chill vacation in the UK with their children. The couple is making sure to give their fans a glimpse of their time off. Recently, Shahid dropped a cute pic of them together, giving us major couple goals. Also read: Shahid Kapoor's Deva postponed; actor announces new release date with poster, unveils his cop look Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor share two kids together.

Insta treat

On Saturday, Shahid took to his Instagram Stories to share a selfie with Mira from their vacation. In the picture, they are flaunting their fit physique in swimsuits, and it seems it is from their beach day out. Mira was rocking a chill vibe in a floral swimsuit, with her hair tied up and shades on. Meanwhile, Shahid looked cool with his own shades.

A few days back, Mira shared a reel on Instagram, taking one through the beauty of England by moments from her visit to Stonehenge and Windsor Castle. Posting the video on Instagram, she mentioned that she ticked an item from her bucket list by visiting the Stonehenge during the summer solstice.

His Insta story.

More about the couple

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2016 and named her Misha. They then attained parenthood for the second time in 2018 when they welcomed Zain into their lives. They keep on giving major couple goals through their social media posts, and public appearances.

Earlier this month, Mira took to Instagram to post a sweet message for Shahid with a video, with includes a mix of unseen wedding photos, vacation pictures, and moments of their happy times together.

In one of the photographs, the family is relaxing on the beach, accompanied by their kids Zain and Misha. In another video, Mira has her phone in hand, documenting Shahid as they enjoy a drive. Furthermore, in yet another clip, they are huddled together, checking something on their phone, with Mira comfortably reclining her head on Shahid's shoulder. Posting the video, she wrote, “You're the one I... (heart emoji) Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor (kiss emoji)”. She also included the song, You're Still The One. in the background.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He also featured in the action thriller Bloody Daddy, and Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi.