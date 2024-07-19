Shahid Kapoor's Deva postponed again; actor announces new release date with poster, unveils his cop look

Actor Shahid Kapoor has given an update to his fans about his upcoming film Deva. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Shahid also shared a new poster revealing his character in the film. (Also Read | Deva first look: Shahid Kapoor to play a cop in new film, to release on Dussehra next year) Shahid Kapoor featured in new poster of Deva.

Shahid shares new poster of Deva

In the poster, Shahid sported a rugged look as he held a gun. He wore a white T-shirt, denims and sunglasses with a police jacket along with it. The actor will play the role of a cop in the film. He looked ahead of him as he stood against a smoky background in the poster.

When will Deva release

The film, which was earlier scheduled to release in October this year, will now hit the theatres next year. Sharing the new poster, Shahid wrote, “Get ready for a VIOLENT VALENTINE’S DAY. DEVA, releasing in theaters on 14th Feb 2025!”

Reacting to the post, Shahid's actor-brother Ishaan Khatter posted firecracker and fire emojis. A person said, "Kill has now set the standard for action movies in India. Try to make it half as good as that film." "Shahid Kapoor as a violent cop will be a delight to watch on a big screen," a fan wrote. A comment read, "Mind blowing, 2025 it's not Valentine's, it's violent day."

About Deva

The action thriller film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on October 11. Apart from Shahid, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni, has directed Deva.

According to the makers, Deva follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Shahid's last film

Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Kriti Sanon. The film was a hit. Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also starred veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.