From Farzi to KGF: How fictional portrayals have inspired real-life crimes

The ongoing debate on whether society mirrors art or art mirrors society persists, as real-life incidents increasingly blur the lines between fiction and reality. Recent events highlighted a concerning trend: films and web series like Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi are being cited as inspirations for criminal activities. Below are details of several crimes reportedly influenced by fictional portrayals. Farzi and Dexter are some of the shows which has inspired real life crimes.

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor's web series Farzi has served as an inspiration for a crime.

Six individuals were recently apprehended by Karnataka police for producing counterfeit currency, reportedly inspired by Shahid Kapoor’s web series Farzi. The gang, caught in Belagavi, Karnataka, was accused of printing fake ₹100 and ₹500 notes.

KGF 2

Yash's acting film franchise KGF became a mass-popular film.

In June 2024, Shivprasad Dhurve, also known as Halka Dhurve, was sentenced to life imprisonment for a series of murders committed in 2022. Shivprasad terrorised night guards in Sagar and Bhopal, where he brutally attacked and killed five individuals while they were asleep on duty. Upon his arrest and during transportation to court, he confessed to being inspired by Rocky Bhai, a fictional character portrayed by Yash in the film KGF 2.

Drishyam

Ajay Devgn in a still from Drishyam.

In January, a young mother in Surat drew inspiration from Ajay Devgn’s well-known film franchise Drishyam when she killed her two-year-old son, Veer. The crime closely paralleled the plot of the film, as the accused, a labourer named Nayna, initially reported her son missing to the police and actively participated in the search efforts. However, upon reviewing CCTV footage which showed no evidence of Veer leaving the house, suspicions were raised regarding the mother’s account. After questioning, she eventually confessed to the crime.

Dexter

The infamous Shraddha Walker murder case was inspired by Dexter.

In 2022, Aftab Poonawala had confessed to being inspired by the crime television series, Dexter, to kill his girlfriend Shraddha Walker. Poonawala hacked his live-in partner Walker’s body into 36 pieces and threw them in a forest in Mehrauli during a course of next 18 days. Inspired by the show, he purchased a new refrigerator and a saw to commit the crime.