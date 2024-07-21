 Shahid Kapoor didn't like how he ‘sounded’ in first interview, got it re-recorded | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Shahid Kapoor didn't like how he ‘sounded’ in first interview, got it re-recorded

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Jul 21, 2024 12:04 PM IST

Former journalist Rajeev Masand revealed in a new podcast that Shahid Kapoor asked him to re-record his first-ever interview post debut film, Ishq Vishk.

Shahid Kapoor has come a long way since his debut film, Ken Ghosh's 2003 romantic comedy Ishq Vishk. However, in a new podcast on the YouTube channel Shaardulogy, former journalist Rajeev Masand revealed that Shahid got his first-ever interview with him re-recorded for a rather interesting reason. (Also Read: Shahid Kapoor's Deva postponed; actor announces new release date with poster, unveils his cop look)

Shahid Kapoor got his first interview re-recorded

What Rajeev said

“I remember when I interviewed Shahid Kapoor for the first time. We did a whole interview, for 30-35 minutes. I think it was one of Shahid's first interviews, at the time of Ishq Vishk. After the interview, he asked if he can watch it. He sat and watched it and said he doesn't like the way he was sounding. And we did it all over again.” said Rajeev.

“But there was a pursuit of excellence, some perfection. You know, when someone is trying something new, when someone is saying, ‘Let’s not do this, let's do this.' We did an interview with Rekha ji a couple of years ago. The whole interview is done and then Rekha ji says, ‘Nah, I don’t want to do this. Can we scrap it?' First of all, she seldom gives interviews. That interview is still lying with me. She said we'd do it again,” Rajeev added. 

He also revealed that during one of his popular actors' roundtables, a senior female actor snapped at a younger one “for no reason.” When the latter requested him to remove that part, he relented because what happened was unfair. While he didn't spell out the senior actor's name, he did hint that she's someone “who always snaps.”

About Shahid's Bollywood journey

Shahid is the son of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem. He made his Bollywood debut after training as a dancer under Shiamak Dawar. He also appeared as a background dancer in films like Yash Chopra's Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997) and Subhash Ghai's Taal (1999). After making a noticeable debut with Ishq Vishk, he appeared in several hits, from Jab We Met to, most recently, Kabir Singh. He'll be next seen in Deva.

