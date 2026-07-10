Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Destin Daniel Cretton to direct Naruto anime live-action movie, casting begins for Team 7

After years of development, the live-action Naruto movie is finally moving ahead. Lionsgate has officially opened a worldwide casting call for the film's lead roles, giving aspiring actors from around the world a chance to play Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno. After years of waiting, the beloved manga is finally moving closer to its live-action debut on the big screen. Live-action Naruto begins global casting: Destin Daniel Cretton searches worldwide for Team 7.

Team 7 casting officially begins According to Naruto's official website, Lionsgate has started a worldwide casting search for the lead roles in its live-action Naruto movie, based on one of the world's most popular manga series.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and is also directing upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day, will write and direct the live-action. He is also looking for actors to play Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno, the three members of Team 7. Casting for the rest of the characters will happen later. The movie will be produced by Avi Arad, Ari Arad and Emmy Yu for Arad Productions alongside Jeremy Latcham.

Destin Daniel Cretton and Masashi Kishimoto react The live-action film was announced in February 2024 and will be the first time Masashi Kishimoto's beloved ninja world is adapted into a live-action movie.

Sharing his excitement about directing the film, Destin Daniel Cretton said in a statement, “Kishimoto-sensei's stories have inspired generations of fans around the world, and it's an honor to bring his world and characters to the big screen in live action for the very first time. I'm thrilled to kick off this worldwide casting search for our Team 7 and to bring the incredible universe of Naruto to life!”

Masashi Kishimoto also reflected on finally seeing the project take shape. “Right now, miracles are happening to me, one after another. My work, Naruto, is truly, truly becoming a Hollywood movie! And an even greater miracle is that the film will be directed by the one and only Destin Daniel Cretton. I still cannot believe it,” he said.

He added, “If so many miracles have already come together, then let us hope for even more. I am eagerly looking forward to the miraculous encounters that will bring us extraordinary and passionate actors! I cannot wait to meet my characters in the film!”

A manga that became a global phenomenon Naruto began its journey in Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine in September 1999 and ran until November 2014. Created by Masashi Kishimoto, the manga became a worldwide hit, with its 72 volumes selling more than 250 million copies in over 60 countries and territories.

The story centres on Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who dreams of becoming Hokage, the leader of his village. But his journey isn't easy, as he also carries the powerful nine-tailed fox spirit sealed inside him.

The success of the manga soon led to an anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot. The original Naruto series aired for 220 episodes between 2002 and 2007, followed by Naruto: Shippuden, which ran for 500 episodes from 2007 to 2017. Over the years, Naruto has become much more than a manga. It has expanded into anime, films, games and novels, building a fanbase across the world.