IU and Lee Jong Suk's fairytale romance ends after four years; agencies confirm breakup

South Korean stars IU (Lee Ji Eun) and Lee Jong Suk have ended their four-year relationship. The two, who confirmed they were dating in 2022 after years of friendship, have decided to part ways. On July 10, IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, and Lee Jong Suk's agency, Ace Factory, confirmed that the couple had ended their relationship. IU and Lee Jong Suk split after four years: Agencies confirm breakup amid busy schedules

Their agencies confirmed the breakup As reported by Korean media outlet My Daily, both agencies released the same statement, saying, “It is true that they have broken up. They have decided to remain good colleagues.”

Reports suggest that their busy schedules played a big part in the breakup. With both stars occupied by work and new projects, they found it increasingly difficult to spend time together. A representative said, “Due to busy schedules, the time they could meet grew less and less, so they decided to end the relationship.”

Their story began more than a decade ago IU and Lee Jong Suk first met in 2012 when they hosted SBS' music show Inkigayo together. Viewers loved their easy chemistry on screen, but the two stayed friends for years after the show ended.

Looking back on those days during a 2013 appearance on the Korean reality show Hwasin, Lee Jong Suk admitted they did not always see eye to eye while working together. However, they eventually cleared the air and grew closer. "We talked about everything we have been holding back. Now, she's one of my few close friends," he shared.

The relationship became public in 2022 The first major sign that IU and Lee Jong Suk were more than friends came in December 2022. While accepting the grand prize at the MBC Drama Awards for Big Mouth, Lee Jong Suk thanked a special person without revealing her identity. “Thank you for always being there as the wonderful person you are. I want to tell you that I've liked you deeply for a very long time,” he said.

His words quickly became a talking point among fans, with many wondering if he was referring to IU. The speculation lasted only a day. Soon after, both agencies confirmed that the two were dating. Lee Jong Suk’s agency released a statement saying, “Actor Lee Jong Suk and IU recently progressed from being close acquaintances into being a couple, and they are maintaining a serious relationship. Please show lots of support so they can continue their beautiful relationship.”

IU’s agency, EDAM Entertainment, also shared, “IU and Lee Jong Suk recently progressed from being close acquaintances into a good relationship. We ask for the warm reception of fans.”

After confirming their relationship, both stars spoke about how their long friendship slowly turned into something more. IU shared that Lee Jong Suk had been a constant source of support in her life and had always encouraged her through different phases of her career.

Lee Jong Suk also spoke warmly about IU, saying she had been an important person in his life for years. He revealed that he had admired her since his mid-20s and often saw her as someone who guided him, while also making him want to look after her.

Both stars are focusing on new projects Lee Jong Suk has a packed schedule ahead with the release of Disney+'s fantasy drama The Remarried Empress. Based on the hit webtoon with 2.6 billion views, the series also stars Shin Mina, Ju Ji Hoon and Lee Se Young. He will be seen as Prince Heinrey, the charming ruler of the Western Kingdom who has the ability to transform into a bird.

Meanwhile, IU is also gearing up for a busy few months. She is expected to release her new album in August 2026, her first original album since Flower Bookmark 3. In September, she will meet fans at her solo concert at Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium. She was last seen in the Disney+ series Perfect Crown alongside Byeon Woo Seok.