Mahesh Babu-backed Rao Bahadur attracts international remake interest after winning critical acclaim

After the film released on July 3, executives from the independent production house expressed interest in acquiring its international rights. However, they are yet to decide whether they want to distribute the original Telugu version in international markets or remake the film with an international cast and crew.

The film first caught the attention of executives from the production house when they watched glimpses of it during the selection process for the Cannes Film Festival. Although Rao Bahadur was not officially selected because it was not completed in time to meet the festival's submission deadlines, the executives were shown portions of the film and were highly impressed by its concept and international remake potential.

The 2026 Telugu film Rao Bahadur has caught the attention of an international production and distribution company, which is interested in acquiring the rights to remake the film. The movie is written, directed and edited by Venkatesh Maha , who is known for directing acclaimed films such as C/o Kancharapalem (2018) and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (2020).

About Rao Bahadur Rao Bahadur stars Satyadev in the titular role alongside Vikas Muppala and Deepa Thomas. The film is presented by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar under GMB Entertainment and produced by Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra and Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy. Set against the backdrop of a fading aristocracy, the film blends elements of suspense, dark comedy and magical realism.

Rao Bahadur has received widespread praise from both audiences and critics. A portion of the Hindustan Times review read, "What makes Rao Bahadur's film stand out is the second half. The climax is on a different level. The film gains rhythm after the interval. From there, the story line progresses very interestingly. What Rao Bahadur is actually doing in the royal backdrop is very interesting. The climax twist is amazing. Although the film Rao Bahadur may seem like a royal family story on the surface, its underlying meaning is about the discrimination that has been going on in society for generations. Using humor, satire, symbolism, and philosophical dialogues, the film strongly questions the madness that exists in society over color, blood, lineage, caste, and hereditary status. The story of this film, which takes place between 1968 and 1991, shows how social conditions affect a person's life."