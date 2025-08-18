Search
Rao Bahadur teaser: Viewers notice hidden detail in Satyadev's psychological drama backed by Mahesh Babu. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Aug 18, 2025 02:39 pm IST

Rao Bahadur teaser: Directed by Venkatesh Maha and presented by Mahesh Babu, Rao Bahadur is headlined by Satyadev. Take a look at the teaser. 

Rao Bahadur teaser: After C/o Kancharapalem (2018) and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (2020), Venkatesh Maha is back with another genre-bending film, Rao Bahadur. The teaser for the film starring Satyadev and presented by Mahesh Babu was released on Monday. Viewers immediately began noticing the hidden details in it.

Rao Bahadur teaser: Satyadev plays an intriguing character in the Venkatesh Maha film that seems more than what meets the eye.

Rao Bahadur teaser

The two-minute thirty-second-long teaser of Rao Bahadur begins with Satyadev’s titular character looking shabby and contemplating something. He lives in a run-down palace called Bhuvanalayam, telling another character that he is ‘possessed’ by a demon called doubt. His doubts are dismissed, though.

Satyadev is also soon seen in a different, more polished look, where he falls for a woman, played by Deepa Thomas. The police, who are looking into a mystery, however, do not think these two worlds of his align. At one point in the teaser, people around Rao Bahadur even look at him with incredulity as he dressed up like a royal.

Sharing the teaser on X (formerly Twitter), SS Rajamouli wrote, “Happy to see Satyadev evolving and portraying larger-than-life characters. My best wishes to him and Maha for #RaoBahadur. Can't wait to see what you guys are up to.”

Given how wacky the teaser of Rao Bahadur was, hinting at a lot without giving away much, people began decoding hidden clues in it. One X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “just noticed the eyes moving on the statues…this movie is going to be trippy man,” referring to a scene with the policeman. Another commented, “I noticed the eyes moving,” on YouTube. One wrote, “I didn't even recognise that he is Satyadev, such a great actor.”

About Rao Bahadur

Rao Bahadur is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy, Anurag Reddy, and Sharath Chandra under SriChakraas Entertainments, A+S Movies, and Mahayana Motion Pictures. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar present it under GMB Entertainment. Venkatesh wrote, directed and edited the film that also stars Vikas Muppala, Bala Parasar, Anand Bharathi, Pranay Vaka, Kunal Kaushik, Master Kiran and others. It is slated for release next summer.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
