Zaira Wasim recalls Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar: ‘Such a good soul'

Zaira Wasim opened up about her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar, moments after the news of her death. Zaira and Suhani starred in Dangal as young Geeta and Babita Phogat respectively. In an interview with Times Of India, Zaira, who has left showbiz, expressed her shock at Suhani's death. Also read: When Aamir Khan called Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar better actor than him Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in a still from Dangal.

Zaira Wasim on memories with Suhani

Zaira Wasim said, "I just read about it and I still cannot get my head around it. I wish this is a rumour I hope this was false. The moment I heard the news I had a flashback of all the great time we spent. She was such a good soul, and we had such great memories. I cannot imagine what her parents must be going through. I pray they find the strength.”

Zaira also tweeted about Suhani, "I’m shocked beyond words by the news of Suhani Bhatnagar’s passing. My heart goes out to her family during this incredibly difficult time. The thought of what her parents must be experiencing fills me with so much sorrow. Utterly speechless. My heartfelt condolences.”

Dangal

Zaira and Suhani gained a lot of praise for their performance. The film was a biopic based on renowned wrestler Mahavir Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film starred Aamir Khan and Sakshi Tanwar as Zaira and Suhani's onscreen parents. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh played elder Babita and Geeta.

Zaira and Suhani were selected among many young talents who auditioned for the film. Sharing her experience, Suhani had told Movies Talkies, "I gave an audition there (in Delhi). After that when I came out my mother said, ‘Kaisa hua, kaisa hua?’ Maine bola, ‘Mumma maine apna best de diya hai. Bas baki toh sab bhagwan ke upar hai.’ Then my mother was regularly asking father ki ‘Call aya?’ (My mother asked me how the audition went, and I said that I have given my best. She regularly asked if there was a call back from the team). One day the production guy called and said your daughter has been shortlisted and you have to go to Bombay. I was really surprised and I was so happy. I thanked to God.”

