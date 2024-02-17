Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat, dies at 19: Aamir Khan Productions confirms

Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star, Suhani Bhatnagar, who portrayed the role of young Babita Phogat, has died. Confirming the news, Aamir's company Aamir Khan Productions on Saturday took to X to mourn the loss. Also read: Dangal, a story on Geeta Phogat’s wrestling family Suhani Bhatnagar in a still from Aamir Khan's Dangal (left).

While the cause of her death remains unclear, Suhani was reportedly undergoing treatment for her fractured leg at a hospital. As per a report by Dainik Jagran, she had been under treatment at AIIMS Delhi for quite some time.

Aamir Khan Productions tweet read, 'We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."

Suhani garnered fame after for her role in Dangal (2016), where she worked alongside Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, and Zaira Wasim. Following her stint in the film, she appeared in a few ads. As per some reports, the cause of her death is fluid accumulation throughout her body after she reacted to medicines following an accident.