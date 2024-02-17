When Aamir Khan called Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar better actor than him: ‘I am not exaggerating’

Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar died at 19, leaving her fans shocked. She was shot to fame after Dangal's success. In fact, it was Aamir who had hailed Suhani's performance in the film alongside Zaira Wasim. Suhani and Zaira played Aamir's daughters. Also read: Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat, dies at 19: Aamir Khan Productions confirms Aamir Khan and Suhani Bhatnagar in a still from Dangal.

Aamir Khan on Suhani Bhatnagar

Before the release of Dangal, Aamir told media during an interaction, as per Indian Express, "If I have to rate our performance in the film, I would say that these kids performed ten times better than what I did. No, I am not exaggerating anything. Once the film releases, the audience will understand. I have been working in the industry for last 25 years, but these kids are highly talented.”

Suhani Bhatnagar in Dangal

He revealed the casting team took almost eight months to shortlist actors across the country to finalise who gets to play the younger versions of Aamir's daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat. While Zaira played Geeta, Suhani was seen as Babita. Later, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra appeared as the grown-up versions of the Phogat sisters.

Aamir Khan: The film is dependent on Suhani, Zaira's performance

“After deciding to make the film, I and Nitesh were sure about the fact that if we cannot cast the right kid, we would not make the film. The major part of the film is dependent on their performance. It was not acting, but physical fitness for wrestling. I learnt a lot of pranks from these kids. I always believe that I am yet to grow up, and still a child from within. Working with these kids made me enjoy that,” Aamir Khan also added about the young talents.

Suhani's death

Suhani's cause of death is unclear. A close relative of the actor told PTI, “She died at AIIMS yesterday (Friday). She was 19.” While the person did not elaborate on what led to the Faridabad-born actor's death, the media reports suggested she suffered medical complications after a leg fracture. "She was admitted on February 7 and passed away on February 16," a source at the hospital said, as per the news agency.

