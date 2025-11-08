Zayed Khan performed mother Zarine Khan’s final rites following Hindu traditions, here is why

Actor, model and interior designer Zarine Khan, wife of actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan, passed away on Friday morning at her Mumbai residence after a prolonged battle with age-related ailments. She was 81. Her funeral was held later in the day, with her son Zayed Khan performing the last rites according to Hindu traditions. A visibly emotional Zayed was seen breaking down during the rituals, as per the videos that have surfaced online. Bollywood stars paid their respects, remembering Zarine Khan as a talented figure from the 1960s and 1970s who later excelled in interior design.

Zarine Khan last rites as per Hindu traditions

Soon after the visuals surfaced online, some netizens questioned why the final rites were conducted according to Hindu customs. For those unaware, Zarine Khan was born Zarine Katrak, a Parsi who was raised in a Hindu household before marrying Sanjay Khan. Hence, her family chose to conduct her final rites as per Hindu traditions.

Several Bollywood celebrities visited the Khan residence to offer condolences. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted arriving to pay their respects, while an emotional Bobby Deol was seen outside the residence, teary-eyed after the rituals. Jaya Bachchan arrived with her daughter, Shweta Bachchan, and Jackie Shroff, Nargis Fakhri, Rakul Preet Singh, and others were also seen visiting the grieving family.

About Zarine Khan

Zarine is survived by her husband Sanjay Khan and their children, Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan. A celebrated name in the 1960s and 1970s, Zarine began her career as a model and actor, appearing in films such as Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963) alongside Dev Anand.

She later became known for her refined taste as an interior designer, contributing to high-profile projects across India. Despite her glamorous beginnings and marriage to one of Bollywood’s prominent figures, Zarine maintained a distance from the spotlight.