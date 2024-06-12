Zoya Hussain breaks her silence on link-up rumours with Jim Sarbh: ‘It’s my personal life’

Zoya Hussain and Jim Sarbh captured the attention with their sizzling chemistry in the music video of cold/mess, sung by Prateek Kuhad. Even though there have been reports that Zoya and Jim are dating in real life, neither of the two have confirmed or denied the claims. Now, in an interview with News18, Zoya has finally addressed the link-up rumours, adding that they both are ‘very good friends.’ (Also read: Exclusive! Is something brewing between Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain?) Zoya Hussain said she does not read what is written about her online.

What Zoya said

When asked about her equation with Jim, Zoya said, “It’s personal. It’s my personal life. I’m not aware of what’s written about me, so I don’t know what to say. It’s true that Jim and I are very good friends. It’s also true that we’re very close.”

Zoya also had a response ready, when she was asked if there was one thing she had discovered about him. “He’s a very good cook,” she added. Neither of the two have officially confirmed their relationship. In a 2022 article, Hindustan Times had previously shared an exclusive update about them being together.

More details

In the music video of cold/mess, both Zoya and Jim played a volatile couple dealing with the issues in their relationship. The song even found a place on the list of favourite music of the year curated by the Former President of the USA, Barack Obama.

Jim was last seen in the web series, Made in Heaven season 2. He also received his first International Emmy Award nomination in the Best Performance by an Actor category for Rocket Boys. In the show, he essayed the role of nuclear physicist Homi Bhabha aka the Father of India's nuclear programme.

Zoya was last seen in the action thriller Bhaiyya Ji, starring Manoj Bajpayee. The film was released on May 24.