Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 19-25:

Jan. 19: Actor Tippi Hedren is 95. Director Richard Lester is 93. Actor-singer Michael Crawford is 83. Actor Shelley Fabares is 81. Country singer Dolly Parton is 79. TV chef Paula Deen is 78. Singer Martha Davis of The Motels is 73. Singer Dewey Bunnell of America is 73. Actor Desi Arnaz Junior is 72. Actor Katey Sagal is 71. Comedian Paul Rodriguez is 70. Keyboardist Mickey Virtue is 68. Actor Paul McCrane is 64. Actor William Ragsdale is 64. Singer Whitfield Crane of Ugly Kid Joe is 57. Singer Trey Lorenz is 56. Actor Shawn Wayans is 54. Singer-guitarist John Wozniak of Marcy Playground is 54. Actor Drea de Matteo is 53. Comedian Frank Caliendo is 51. Actor Drew Powell is 49. Actor Marsha Thomason is 49. Actor Bitsie Tulloch is 44. Actor Jodie Sweetin is 43. Director Damien Chazelle is 40. Actor Shaunette Renee Wilson is 35. Actor Briana Henry is 33. Actor Logan Lerman is 33. Rapper Taylor Bennett is 29. Actor Lidya Jewett is 18.

Jan. 20: Singer Eric Stewart is 80. Director David Lynch is 79. Drummer George Grantham of Poco is 78. Bassist Ian Hill of Judas Priest is 73. Guitarist Paul Stanley of Kiss is 73. TV host Bill Maher is 69. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 67. Actor James Denton is 62. Bassist Greg K. of The Offspring is 60. Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 60. Actor Rainn Wilson is 59. Actor Stacey Dash is 58. Actor Reno Wilson is 56. Singer Edwin McCain is 55. Actor Skeet Ulrich is 55. Drummer Questlove of The Roots is 54. Drummer Rob Bourdon of Linkin Park is 46. Singer-songwriter Bonnie McKee is 41. Country singer Brantley Gilbert is 40. Singer Kevin Parker of Tame Impala is 39. Actor Evan Peters is 38.

Jan. 21: Opera singer Placido Domingo is 84. Actor Jill Eikenberry is 78. Guitarist Jim Ibbotson is 78. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 75. Actor Robby Benson is 69. Actor Geena Davis is 69. Actor Charlotte Ross is 57. Singer Marc Gay of Shai is 56. Actor Karina Lombard is 56. Actor Ken Leung is 55. Rapper Levirt of B-Rock and the Bizz is 55. Drummer Mark Trojanowski of Sister Hazel is 55. Singer Cat Power is 53. DJ Chris Kilmore of Incubus is 52. Singer Emma Bunton of the Spice Girls is 49. Actor Jerry Trainor is 48. Singer Nokio of Dru Hill is 46. Actor Izabella Miko is 44. Actor Luke Grimes is 41. Actor Feliz Ramirez is 33.

Jan. 22: Singer Steve Perry is 76. Bassist Teddy Gentry of Alabama is 73. Director Jim Jarmusch is 72. Actor John Wesley Shipp is 70. Actor Linda Blair is 66. Rapper-actor DJ Jazzy Jeff is 60. Actor Diane Lane is 60. Country singer Regina Nicks of Regina Regina is 60. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 57. Actor Olivia D’Abo is 56. Actor Katie Finneran is 54. Actor Gabriel Macht is 53. Actor Balthazar Getty is 50. Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson is 45. Jazz singer Lizz Wright is 45. Singer Willa Ford is 44. Actor Beverley Mitchell is 44. Guitarist Ben Moody of The Fallen is 44. Actor-singer Phoebe Strole is 42. Rapper Logic is 35. Actor Sami Gayle is 29.

Jan. 23: Actor-director Lou Antonio is 91. Jazz vibraphonist Gary Burton is 82. Actor Gil Gerard is 82. Bassist-keyboardist Bill Cunningham of The Box Tops is 75. Actor Richard Dean Anderson is 75. Singer-guitarist Robin Zander of Cheap Trick is 72. Singer Anita Baker is 67. Bassist Earl Falconer of UB40 is 66. Actor Peter Mackenzie is 64. Actor Boris McGiver is 63. Actor Gail O’Grady is 62. Actor Mariska Hargitay is 61. Singer Marc Nelson is 54. “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell is 51. Actor Tiffani Thiessen is 51. Bassist Nick Harmer of Death Cab For Cutie is 50. Actor Lindsey Kraft is 44.

Jan. 24: Fiddler Doug Kershaw is 89. Singer Ray Stevens is 86. Singer Neil Diamond is 84. Singer Aaron Neville is 84. Actor Michael Ontkean is 79. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 75. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 74. Actor William Allen Young is 71. Keyboardist-turned-TV personality Jools Holland is 67. Actor Nastassja Kinski is 64. Drummer Keech Rainwater of Lonestar is 62. Comedian Phil LaMarr is 58. Singer Sleepy Brown of Society of Soul is 55. Actor Matthew Lillard is 55. Actor Merrilee McCommas is 54. Singer Beth Hart is 53. Actor Ed Helms is 51. Actor Christina Moses is 47. Actor Tatyana Ali is 46. Actor Carrie Coon is 44. Actor Daveed Diggs is 43. Actor Justin Baldoni is 41. Actor Mischa Barton is 39.

Jan. 25: Actor Leigh Taylor-Young is 80. Actor Dinah Manoff is 69. Actor Jenifer Lewis is 68. Drummer Mike Burch of River Road is 59. Singer Kina is 56. Actor-TV personality China Kantner is 54. Actor Ana Ortiz is 54. Drummer Joe Sirois of Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 53. Guitarist Matt Odmark of Jars of Clay is 51. Actor Mia Kirshner is 50. Actor Christine Lakin is 46. Singer Alicia Keys is 45. Actor Michael Trevino is 40. Bassist Calum Hood of 5 Seconds to Summer is 29. Actor Olivia Edward is 18.

