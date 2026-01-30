Dhurandhar on OTT | Netflix leaves viewers upset over edits, muted dialogues: ‘Censoring an A rated film is a joke’

After a successful run at the box office, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar made its way onto the OTT world with its digital release on Netflix. However, the OTT premiere release hasn’t gone down well with fans, with fans noticing muted dialogues and trimmed sequences. Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar released on Netflix on Friday (January 30).

Dhurandhar cuts on OTT sparks backlash Soon after the film began streaming on Netflix, several people took to social media users to complain. Several people accused the streaming platform of muting dialogues, censoring abusive language and chopping off nearly 10 minutes from the film.

Furious over the edits, viewers of Aditya Dhar’s directorial took to social media platforms to insist that they had expected an uncensored version after its theatrical release. Many even questioned the logic of censoring an A-rated film.

“@NetflixIndia, why have you censored the cuss words in #Dhurandhar? What’s the goddamn point if we can’t enjoy any movie properly? Do you censor cuss words in any English movie? No, right? Then why this discrimination? DISAPPOINTED,” one angry viewer wrote.

One posted, “The makers have really betrayed us. If you’re just going to mute everything anyway, then why the hell do you even give an A certificate? 🇮🇳 censorship is a complete joke, nothing else.”