Dhurandhar on OTT | Netflix leaves viewers upset over edits, muted dialogues: ‘Censoring an A rated film is a joke’
Dhurandhar on OTT: Soon after Dhurandhar began streaming on Netflix, people took to social media to complain about the cuts, and muting of cuss words.
After a successful run at the box office, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar made its way onto the OTT world with its digital release on Netflix. However, the OTT premiere release hasn’t gone down well with fans, with fans noticing muted dialogues and trimmed sequences.
Dhurandhar cuts on OTT sparks backlash
Soon after the film began streaming on Netflix, several people took to social media users to complain. Several people accused the streaming platform of muting dialogues, censoring abusive language and chopping off nearly 10 minutes from the film.
Furious over the edits, viewers of Aditya Dhar’s directorial took to social media platforms to insist that they had expected an uncensored version after its theatrical release. Many even questioned the logic of censoring an A-rated film.
“@NetflixIndia, why have you censored the cuss words in #Dhurandhar? What’s the goddamn point if we can’t enjoy any movie properly? Do you censor cuss words in any English movie? No, right? Then why this discrimination? DISAPPOINTED,” one angry viewer wrote.
One posted, “The makers have really betrayed us. If you’re just going to mute everything anyway, then why the hell do you even give an A certificate? 🇮🇳 censorship is a complete joke, nothing else.”
"The makers screwed up the runtime as well. What the f**k is this? They totally destroyed the mood, man. I hope at least we can get uncensored version,” one wrote, with another sharing, “#Dhurandhar Runtime on Netflix is 3H 25M because it's derived from the Theatrical Cut of 208 mins i.e. 3H 28M. The 214 min version (3H 34M) was likely removed from the theatres & replaced with this 208 mins version. Removing those extra 3 mins of (no smoking emoji) warnings & we get 3H 25M.”
“A big letdown from you people @NetflixIndia Why the hell would you Censor it when everyone is expecting for an un censored version!! Censoring an A rated film itself is a joke whereas Animal and Kabir Singh has no cuts . Go to h**l,” one wrote.
One comment read, “Chii @NetflixIndia ruined my mood , needed uncensored version.”
“You certify the film as A but you have muted/censored words! Like are we bunch of 5y/o or what? Everyone in this app is over 18, there's no meaning in watching a film with lots of cuts and censoring. You're just stealing the natural raw vibe from it,” one shared.
Other comments read: “Cut version uhh around 10 mins portions deleted!”, ““It not the uncensored version, disappointed”, and “Beeped words and modified dialogues are as it is even on Netflix.”
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar has emerged as a blockbuster after its golden box office. The action spy thriller, which hit theatres on December 5 last year, has been directed by Aditya Dhar. It grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The spy thriller is set in Pakistan, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. Dhurandhar’s sequel is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, and will clash with Yash’s Toxic.
