Do not miss these popular Malayalam web series online ahead of Kammattam's release

There are some excellent web series in Malayalam that stand distinctive in terms of stories, making styles, and performances. A new web series, Kammattam, will also make its digital debut soon on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium. Ahead of watching this investigation thriller, here are some of the best series available on OTTplay Premium! Jai Mahendran and KCF

Police go on a mission to find the murderer of a prostitute who is discovered dead in a lodge. All they have to go on is a fictitious address and a description of the culprit's face. The police officers track down the murderer even though they are not under any pressure to solve the case quickly. This online series' second season, which debuted lately, received more positive reviews from viewers.

For years, Sarah Ouseph has kept a sinister secret from the world. Meanwhile, as part of his investigation into an actress's death, CI Aji Kurian examines Sarah's confession and the consequences of her acts. The central questions of the series are what Sarah confessed to and who is behind a sequence of murders that appeared to be suicides or untimely deaths.

This political comedy-drama centres on Mahendran, a crooked deputy Tehsildar whose antics give humour as well as provocative insights into Kerala politics. The show highlights the daily hardships of people navigating a seriously faulty system by fusing humour and realism. Saiju Kurup stars in this series as Mahendran.

Vinod, a professional living in Dubai, is motivated to construct his parents' ideal home. It also lays the groundwork for future losses because he complies with all of his parents' expectations without even considering the finances. The main plot of the series revolves around the difficulties Vinod faces after his romance with Gauri takes off, including his imminent job loss.

Malavika, who arrives in Perilloor in search of love with the man she loves, Sreekuttan, unintentionally becomes the local panchayat president through her uncle's corrupt actions. Later, her life and the issues caused by the residents of Perilloor Panchayath are turned upside down.