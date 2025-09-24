Exclusive | Rani Mukerji : My late father blessed me with the National Award win for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Actor Rani Mukerji marked her debut at the 71st National Awards this year by winning Best Actress Award for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (2023). The actress visited the capital on Tuesday afternoon to receive the award by honorable president Droupadi Murmu. The ceremony took at place at Vigyan Bhawan. The list of winners were announced on August 1, 2025. Rani Mukerji won the National Award for the first time in her career.

Rani Mukerji with the president Droupadi Murmu

When asked Rani about her first reaction after winning best actress at the National Awards this year, the 47-year-old actress said, “It was truly surreal to hear about receiving the award, as I was performing a Griha Pravesh puja for my new office, which is located at the place where my dad used to live. I had my father on my mind the whole day. I had just finished the puja and, as soon as I sat down, I received the call about the National Award. I truly felt it was my dad’s blessing that it happened in such a way that his presence felt really strong. I was missing him deeply that day, especially because I was doing the Puja in the very room where he had passed away."

"Of course, winning it for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway makes it even more special because, as I’ve mentioned in earlier interviews, the character of Devika was someone I had modelled on my own mother. I had my mom in mind throughout the shoot. So, in a way, the character I played, Devika, was very much like her. It feels like both my parents have blessed me with this National Award. It’s deeply personal and quite surreal in that sense,” she further added.

It’s a first ever time that Rani has received the National Award for her performance despite doing several pathbreaking roles throughout her career. However, her loyal fanbase is a testimony in itself. “I think that’s very kind and a really lovely thought that people have had for me over the years. I feel very blessed and have immense gratitude for that kind of love. The fact that people have wished for me to win awards throughout my career. It is their support and well-wishes that have kept me going all these years,” the actress said.

(l-r) Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey at Vigyan Bhawan.

Rani, who had won several awards to her credit till date owe her National Award win to her fans. “A National Award is a very special recognition because it’s validated by the government of your country, giving you that honor, that makes it incredibly meaningful. It’s also more special for my fans. Seeing the joy and pride in my mother’s eyes, or witnessing how elated my fans are, it feels like this win is more for them than for me. As an actor, I always strive to give my best in every film, regardless of awards. But winning an award, especially a National Award, brings happiness to the people who’ve supported me tirelessly, and that, to me, is the most beautiful part of it,” she explained.

Rani, who has always believed that Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar played an integral part in shaping her career. This win was even more special as all three made it to the National Awards together this year. “It feels surreal and beautiful to receive this honor alongside the two of them. It truly feels special, like a full circle. But I hope this circle becomes more like an eternity ring, something that never ends. It shouldn’t stop here. I believe we should continue winning more awards, creating even better work in the years to come. I truly wish, for myself and for all of us, that we keep striving to make stronger Indian films and work hard to take our film industry to greater heights to make it the best in the world,” she concluded.