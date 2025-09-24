Rani Mukerji keeps daughter Adira close as she receives her first National Award for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. See pic

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji has won her first-ever National Award for Best Actress for her powerful performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. She received the honour at a grand ceremony hosted at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, where she added a personal touch to her look by keeping her daughter Adira’s name close to her heart. Rani Mukerji dons a necklace with daughter Adira's name at National Awards ceremony.

Rani Mukerji flaunts necklace with her daughter Adhira's initials at National Award ceremony

Several photos and videos from the 71st National Awards ceremony surfaced online, showing Rani seated beside Shah Rukh Khan. The actor looked stunning in a brown Sabyasachi saree, but what truly caught everyone’s attention was her gold necklace, which bore Adira’s initials, a heartfelt gesture symbolising that she kept her daughter close to her heart while receiving the prestigious award.

Rani tied the knot with Aditya Chopra in 2014 and the couple welcomed their daughter Adira in 2015. Interestingly, the very film that earned her the award tells the story of a mother fighting to regain custody of her children after Norwegian authorities take them away.

The National Award ceremony in Delhi brought together some of the country’s finest talents, including Mohanlal, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ronnie Screwvala, Anupama Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Guneet Monga, Meghna Gulzar, Vaibhavi Merchant, and Apoorva Mehta.

While Rani won Best Actress, Shah Rukh Khan shared the Best Actor award with Vikrant Massey, who was recognised for his performance in 12th Fail. Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani received the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

About Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

The 2023 Hindi drama, directed by Ashima Chibber and starring Rani Mukerji, is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty, an Indian mother whose children were taken away by Norwegian child welfare services in 2011, sparking a long and emotional legal battle across two countries.

Upon release, the film received positive reviews, with critics praising its powerful subject matter and Rani’s intense performance. Though a semi-hit at the box office, earning ₹38.3 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹20 crore, the film found wider appreciation later on OTT platforms.

What’s next for Rani Mukerji

Rani will next be seen in an action-packed avatar in Mardaani 3. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the much-anticipated third instalment of the franchise is set to release in cinemas on 27 February 2026, with its poster unveiled on the first day of Navratri.