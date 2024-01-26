Hema Malini calls Vyjayanthimala a role model, shares pics from their Chennai meeting: 'Most memorable day of my life'

Padma Awards 2024: Legendary actor Vyjayanthimala will be honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, it was announced on Thursday. On Friday, veteran actor Hema Malini took to Instagram to gush over her 'role model' Vyjayanthimala, calling her an 'icon'. Hema also shared a series of pictures of herself with Vyjayanthimala, as the two met at the latter's Chennai home. Hema called it a 'memorable day'. Also read: Saira Banu congratulates 'akka' Vyjayanthimala for Padma Award Hema Malini poses with Vyjayanthimala. The latter was conferred Padma Vibhushan on Thursday.

Hema Malini kept Vyjayanthimala close in the photos. Dressed in a yellow saree, Vyjayanthimala held Hema's hand in most of the pictures taken at her home in Chenani. Hema was in a green kurta set. The two actors were joined by Vyjayanthimala's family in a group photo.

In her caption for Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini wrote she was still in awe of the actor. She wrote, “Most memorable day of my life – meeting my role model, the icon Vyjayanthimala along with her lovely family at her Chennai residence yesterday. She is so full of life, still so full of dance in her. She talks dance, lives dance and has a glow and aura around her. I was in as much awe as I was many years ago! Had a nostalgic discussion about her stint in films and her experiences in the industry. One has to learn a lot from her. It was a great moment for me to have been given so much love by this lovely lady – beautiful inside and out!”

Vyjayanthimala's Padma Vibhushan

The Padma Awards 2024 were announced on the eve of Republic Day. Vyjayanthimala was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian award. Veteran actor Saira Banu congratulated her, and said in an interview with ETimes, "I am so happy about this... the award is truly well deserved... I have grown up watching her films and she is 'akka (elder sister)' to me."

Vyjayanthimala made her acting debut with the Tamil film Vaazhkai (1949), and followed it with a role in the Telugu film Jeevitham (1950). Her first Hindi film was Bahar (1951), before her breakthrough role in the 1954 film, Nagin.

