Padma Awards 2024: Saira Banu congratulates 'akka' Vyjayanthimala; Mimoh reacts to Mithun Chakraborty's Padma Bhushan

Padma Awards 2024: Vyjayanthimala Bala was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian award, on Thursday. Veteran actor Saira Banu congratulated and lauded her in an interview with ETimes. Besides Vyjayanthimala, Mithun Chakraborty was also honoured with a Padma Award – the Padma Bhushan. Also read | Padma Awards 2024: Vyjayanthimala, Chiranjeevi, Mithun Chakraborty and Usha Uthup to be honoured

'Mithun Chakraborty is truly deserving of this award'

In another interview with ETimes, Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh Chakraborty expressed his happiness over the actor's Padma Bhushan and said, "I have no words to describe this feeling of euphoria and joy. It is such an honour to feel this moment of pride... Dad is truly deserving of this award and I am so grateful to our government and institutions for honouring dad with this prestigious award. I am so grateful and full of joy right now. Touchwood."

Meanwhile, Saira Banu also reacted to Vyjayanthimala's Padma Vibhushan. She said, "I am so happy about this... the award is truly well deserved... I have grown up watching her films and she is 'akka (elder sister)' to me." Having made her Hindi debut in 1951, Vyjayanthimala first worked with Saira's husband, the late actor Dilip Kumar, in Bimal Roy's Devdas (1955). They went on to do more than half a dozen films together.

Padma Awards 2024

Along with Vyjayanthimala, Telugu actor Chiranjeevi was also honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, on the eve of Republic Day. Mithun Chakraborty and singer Usha Uthup were given the third-highest honour – the Padma Bhushan.

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of India's highest civilian honours and are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The awards seek to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines, where an element of public service is involved. Last year, the government announced 106 Padma Awards. There are 132 names on the list of Padma Awardees this year.

