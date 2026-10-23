New Delhi, Actor Anupam Kher penned a note on social media as he met singer and songwriter Stevie Wonder backstage after his concert "Wonders of Wonders – An Evening with Stevie Wonder", which took place in Stockholm, Sweden.

Actor Anupam Kher meets Stevie Wonder after concert

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Wonder performed on October 22 at the 3Arena in Stockholm as part of his Songs in the Key of Life Performances – 50th Anniversary Tour.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Kher shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle on Friday, which started with him posing alongside Wonder. The following pictures featured Kher as he attended the concert and glimpses of the singer on stage.

"What an evening it was in Stockholm yesterday. One song after another, and with every note, Stevie Wonder seemed to fill the entire arena with magic. I don't think I can quite describe what it felt like to watch him perform so close! The music, the rhythm, every gesture, every nuance. It was a joy simply to be there, taking it all in. And then meeting him backstage," the actor wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "I met not only a legendary singer, but also a humanitarian, a deeply kind man, and someone whose warmth and generosity touched me profoundly. The way he appreciated me as an actor was so heartfelt. I left feeling grateful, humbled, and reminded that true greatness has a gentleness to it. Stardom may come and go, but kindness and grace stay with you," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I met not only a legendary singer, but also a humanitarian, a deeply kind man, and someone whose warmth and generosity touched me profoundly. The way he appreciated me as an actor was so heartfelt. I left feeling grateful, humbled, and reminded that true greatness has a gentleness to it. Stardom may come and go, but kindness and grace stay with you," he added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Wonder is also a multi-instrumentalist and record producer who pioneered the use of synthesisers in R&B and shaped the album era with socially conscious classics. He was at the Billboard Hot 100 at the age of 13 with "Fingertips".

Some of his notable tracks include "Superstition", "Sir Duke" and "I Just Called to Say I Love You", among others.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He has received several awards, including 25 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and cultural and civil awards.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.