Veteran American actor Stacy Keach, whose six-decade career spanned acclaimed stage performances andtelevision dramas has died at the age of 85. Keach died Tuesday at his family home in Magdalenka, Poland, after a long battle with a serious heart condition, his wife, Malgosia Keach, announced.

Actor Stacy Keach, celebrated for portraying detective Mike Hammer and starring in Fat City has died after a prolonged battle with heart failure. (Stacey Keach Instagram)

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In a statement obtained by People, Malgosia Keach said her husband "peacefully departed this world."

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“Stacy was not only a legendary actor, admired and loved by audiences the world over, but also my beloved husband, my companion and the heart of our family,” she said. His death followed “a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure,” Malgosia said.

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Mike Hammer and Shakespeare defined his career

Keach built one of Hollywood’s most respected careers as a character actor, earning praise across film, television and theatre. While he never became a mainstream box-office star, critics widely regarded him as one of America’s finest classical actors.

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{{^usCountry}} He also appeared in major productions like The Bourne Legacy, Nebraska, Prison Break, American History X, Titus and Lights Out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also appeared in major productions like The Bourne Legacy, Nebraska, Prison Break, American History X, Titus and Lights Out. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Keach became a television icon after portraying detective Mike Hammer in The New Mike Hammer, which premiered in 1984 following the successful CBS television movie Murder Me, Murder You. He later reprised the role in television films and the 1997 series Mike Hammer, Private Eye.

The actor often credited author Mickey Spillane’s novels for inspiring him from childhood. In his 2013 memoir, All in All: An Actor’s Life On and Off the Stage, Keach wrote that he dreamed for decades of portraying the hard-boiled detective.

Before becoming synonymous with Mike Hammer, Keach earned widespread acclaim for his performance as ageing boxer Billy Tully in John Huston’s Fat City (1972). The role remains one of the defining performances of 1970s American cinema.

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The same year, he reunited with Huston for The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean and starred opposite George C. Scott in the police drama The New Centurions.

Keach’s film career also included The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, Doc, Brewster McCloud, That Championship Season and Alexander Payne’s Oscar-nominated Nebraska.

On stage, Keach earned extraordinary praise for his Shakespearean performances. Influential New York Times critic Clive Barnes once described him as “one of the great Hamlets of our time” and “the finest American classic actor since John Barrymore.”

Career setbacks and remarkable comeback

Keach’s career was interrupted in 1984 when British authorities arrested him at London’s Heathrow Airport for possessing cocaine. He served six months in Reading Prison. He was released for good behavior.

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Years later, Keach openly discussed his addiction and credited rehabilitation with helping him rebuild both his life and career. He later testified publicly about substance abuse and thanked then-First Lady Nancy Reagan for supporting his recovery.

Health challenges resurfaced in 2017 when Keach struggled through the opening performance of the one-man play Pamplona in Chicago. The remaining shows were cancelled after doctors determined he had suffered a mild heart attack.

Keach later returned to the stage, saying he wanted to fulfill his commitment to both the production and audiences.