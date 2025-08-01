Andrew Garfield spotted filming Artificial outside Sam Altman's house in San Francisco

A video is going around online that shows actor Andrew Garfield standing outside what appears to be OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s house. It is not just a prop set or random building; it is his actual San Francisco home. Garfield is filming for the upcoming movie Artificial, where he plays the tech leader in a story based on real events from 2023, as per Variety. Andrew Garfield will play the role of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in 'Artificial'(AFP)

Andrew Garfield spotted outside Sam Altman's house

The viral clip shows Garfield dressed in formal tech-bro attire, talking on the phone outside Altman’s house. Fans, on X (formerly Twitter), quickly identified the house as Altman’s real-life home, and the buzz took off from there. Some people found it a bit strange that the crew filmed outside a real, current residence, while others praised how real the production feels.

The movie has been shot across several San Francisco spots, including Dolores Park, the Marina District, and even inside a well-known Bay Area restaurant. Production is expected to wrap by fall, and the movie’s aiming for a 2026 release.

Also read: Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro share adorable moment in matching outfits at Wimbledon

Artificial plot, cast and more

Artificial is an upcoming dramedy directed by Luca Guadagnino. The film covers the chaos that went down at OpenAI when Altman was briefly fired and then quickly brought back. It dives into the boardroom drama, tech egos, and big questions around artificial intelligence. According to reports like Variety, the film also touches on Elon Musk’s involvement and the tensions among top executives at OpenAI.

Alongside Garfield, actor Ike Barinholtz plays Elon Musk, Monica Barbaro as Mira Murati, and Yura Borisov stepping into the role of Ilya Sutskever. The film has a $40 million budget and is backed by Amazon and MGM Studios.

FAQS:

Why was Sam Altman removed?

Sam Altman was briefly removed from OpenAI in 2023 due to a reported breakdown in trust with the board. But after backlash from staff and investors, he was reinstated just days later.

Why did Andrew Garfield quit acting?

He didn’t really quit acting but took a break in 2022 to rest and recharge after back-to-back projects. He later returned to work on new roles.

Who was Andrew Garfield talking about with Elmo?

In the Sesame Street clip, Andrew talked about respect. While he did not say her name, many think he was quietly honoring his late mother, who passed in 2019.