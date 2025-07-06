Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro share adorable moment in matching outfits at Wimbledon

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro walked into Wimbledon together on Sunday, July 6, caught in an adorable moment, which was enough to get people talking. US Weekly reported that the two showed up in matching white-colored Ralph Lauren outfits. Garfield wore a plain white shirt with trousers. He had a sweater slung over his shoulder. Barbaro went with a sleeveless white dress. While it was nothing flashy, it looked like they coordinated, and people noticed. Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro were spotted at Wimbledon, sparking dating rumors. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(AP)

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro spotted holding hands

As the two walked in, people could not help but notice the two holding each other's hands in matching white. Later, the pair was spotted watching the match together and appeared comfortable throughout the day. Us Weekly noted they were seated in a celebrity section alongside Charithra Chandran, Maude Apatow, Erin Doherty, and Wafaa Ashur. Garfield and Barbaro were seen talking and laughing during the game and even leaned in closely a few times. Nothing dramatic, but even their calm familiarity caught people’s eyes.

This isn’t the first time they have been seen together. In May, Us Weekly reported that the two attended a Tony-nominated play in New York. That same evening, Barbaro walked the Met Gala red carpet alone, but Garfield was said to be waiting for her at The Mark Hotel later that night. The duo has not addressed the rumours publicly.

Andrew Garfield keeps his dating life out of the spotlight

Garfield, 41, rarely discusses relationships. During an appearance on Chicken Shop Date last year, he said, “How many of those relationships work out? It’s, like, flash-in-the-pan stuff, usually.” He previously dated Emma Stone for several years. The two met while filming The Amazing Spider-Man. They broke up in 2015 but have remained on good terms.

Barbaro, 35, has also stayed private. She is best known for her roles in Top Gun: Maverick and A Complete Unknown. According to US Weekly, in an interview, she shared how close relationships on set help her balance the isolating parts of acting. She hasn’t commented on any of the recent rumours, and her focus appears to remain on upcoming projects.

Us Weekly noted that despite keeping quiet, they’ve been spotted together multiple times over the past few months - and now, Wimbledon adds another to the list. They may continue to stay silent. But their public appearances tell their own story.

FAQs

Are Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro dating?

The duo hasn’t confirmed any speculation about a possible romance.

Where were Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro seen together recently?

They were spotted together in New York City and now at Wimbledon 2025.

What did Andrew Garfield wear to Wimbledon?

He wore an all-white Ralph Lauren outfit with a button-down shirt and sweater over the shoulders.

What is Monica Barbaro known for?

She’s best known for her roles in Top Gun: Maverick and A Complete Unknown.