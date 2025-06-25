Diljit Dosanjh recalls Priyanka Chopra's sweetest gesture towards him at Met Gala 2025: ‘Mera tabhi mann bharr aaya’

Apart from Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh also made his Met Gala debut this year and stole the limelight. The actor and singer was voted the best-dressed celebrity at fashion's biggest night in the Vogue poll. In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Diljit recalled Priyanka Chopra's sweetest gesture that melted his heart. Diljit Dosanjh talks about his interaction with Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2025.

Diljit Dosanjh shares anecdotes from inside the Met Gala

Diljit recalled how he met another Sardaar at the Met Gala who served him food and water like his own and said, "When I went to my table, there was another Sardaar boy who helped me a lot. I didn’t know anyone there. I hadn’t been to any parties before. But he came to my table and served me everything. He was actually serving food there."

Diljit Dosanjh recalls Priyanka Chopra's sweet gesture

He then went on to recall Priyanka's sweet gesture and shared how it moved him, "Thanks to Priyanka Chopra Main jab gaya toh voh vahan the already and Priyanka also came to me and said, 'Diljit main idhar hi bethi hun, tereko kisi bhi cheez k zarurat ho just say PC and main jldi se aajaungi.' Aur mera tabhi mann bharr aaya tha (Thanks to Priyanka Chopra. When I arrived, she was already there, and Priyanka also came to me and said, 'Diljit, I’m sitting right here. If you need anything at all, just say PC and I’ll come to you immediately.' And at that moment, my heart was full)."

Priyanka was seen at the Met Gala along with her husband-singer Nick Jonas. Their pictures from the blue carpet quickly surfaced on the internet. Mum-to-be Kiara flaunted her baby bump in a gorgeous black gown, and Shah Rukh turned heads as a Sabyasachi muse in his all-black attire.

Meanwhile, Diljit is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Sardaar Ji 3. The film has been facing backlash for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in it. The film, which also stars Neeru Bajwa in the lead role, is set to release internationally on June 27, skipping an India release.