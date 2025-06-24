Shakira accidentally helped Diljit Dosanjh carry kirpan at Met Gala; singer recalls crying just thinking about his look

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh made a grand debut at the Met Gala this year, turning heads with his regal presence on fashion’s biggest night. In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Diljit revealed that he had tears in his eyes when he first envisioned his Met Gala outfit while sitting in his vanity van during the shoot of Sardaarji 3. He also shared an interesting anecdote about how he managed to carry his kirpan to the event, with help from none other than Shakira. Diljit Dosanjh reveals how he could carry kirpan to Met Gala red carpet because of Shakira.

Diljit Dosanjh on his Met Gala look

Diljit revealed that he was always sure that when he would walk the carpet at the Met Gala, people would only have eyes on him. He said, "I knew it jab main jaaunga toh koi aur nahi dikhega. Chahe voh mujhe kum dikhaayen lekin jab main jaaungi toh koi nhi dikhega (When I go there no one will have eyes on anyone else. Even if they show me less, but when I go no one else will be visible). I always had this belief that when I go, I’ll look like a king. When I went to the Cartier showroom, I asked them, ‘Will you give me that necklace. It belonged to us, and you just took it.’ They had promised me then, but it was stuck in an exhibition, so it couldn’t be sent. I cried when I thought of my look—that I would wear an outfit with the Punjab flag on my back and Gurmukhi script written on it. That was a very big thought for me. It wasn’t important that I go there, it was important that Punjab goes there, that the turban goes there. That thought alone made me cry."

Diljit Dosanjh on how he carried kirpan to Met Gala 2025 with Shakira's help

He also shared an amusing anecdote about how Shakira unknowingly helped him take the kirpan to the Met Gala. Diljit recalled being told he couldn’t carry the kirpan to the event, so he requested permission to at least click photos with it backstage. However, in the rush of the moment, he ended up sitting in the car with the kirpan still in his hand. Upon arrival, he was asked to hand it over, but he decided he would only do so if someone insisted.

He added, "Shakira was ahead of me, and her dress had a lot of metal pins and such. No one wanted to go behind her because she’s a big star, but I thought it was okay because she was in my group. So when she was going through the metal detector, it had to beep because of all the metal on her dress, and I had the Kirpan in my hand, so I just walked through with her. I thought, ‘If we get caught, we both will; if not, then not.’ I had the Kirpan under my cape. They checked Shakira but didn’t check me."

Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala look

Diljit Dosanjh stole the spotlight at the Met Gala 2025 with his regal Maharaja-inspired look. As designer Prabal Gurung’s muse, he exuded royalty in an ivory sherwani paired with a matching cape, intricately embroidered with a map of Punjab and adorned with letters in Gurmukhi. He completed the powerful ensemble with a traditional turban and a kirpan, proudly representing his roots. According to Vogue, Diljit topped the list of Best Dressed celebrities at the Met Gala 2025, outshining several global A-listers.