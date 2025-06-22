Shah Rukh Khan's cute dog steals the limelight as they step out for a ride in Mumbai. Watch

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie King. The actor recently took some time off for a ride in the city, accompanied by his dog. In a video that has surfaced on the internet, Shah Rukh is seen on a Sunday drive with a fleet of security convoys following him. Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in Mumbai with his dog.

Shah Rukh Khan with his pet dog

The video showed Shah Rukh dressed casually in a white tee, beanie, and sunglasses. He was seen carrying his dog on his lap while he peeked out of the window of his luxurious Rolls-Royce. However, as soon as the actor noticed the paparazzi clicking their photos and fans trying to catch a glimpse of him, he rolled up the windows and covered them with curtains to avoid the cameras.

Fans couldn't get enough of the dog's cuteness. One of them commented, "How cute is that dog." Another commented, "Such a cute dog." Another fan wrote, "Cutie with his sushi." Another wrote, "Two cuties in a frame." Earlier too, Shah Rukh’s dog stole the spotlight when the actor was returning to Mumbai from Alibaug with Gauri Khan and their children AbRam Khan and Suhana Khan. All eyes were on the adorable furry friend in his hands, as the actor held him adorably.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie

Shah Rukh will next be seen in the film King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, who previously collaborated with the superstar for the movie Pathaan, the film will also star Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla. Apart from this, the film reportedly also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. The film is currently under production.

In January, Shah Rukh attended an event at the Global Village in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He spoke about his upcoming film King and said, “I'm not just shooting it here; I'm shooting it in Mumbai now when I go back in a couple of months. My director, who is Siddharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan. So he is very strict. He said, 'Don't tell people about the film, what you are doing in it.' So I can't tell you, but I can assure you it will entertain you; you will have fun.”