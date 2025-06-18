Shah Rukh Khan's King to feature Hindi song by Ed Sheeran in singer's Bollywood debut? Here's the 'proof'

Ed Sheeran is this close to getting an Aadhar card, the internet believes. The English singer-songwriter has seen his popularity surge in India over the last year, courtesy of his tour. And now, his new single - Sapphire - which sees him collaborate with Arijit Singh and features a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, has taken it a notch higher. But wait, bigger things may still be in the offing for Ed. The singer is all set to make his Bollywood debut. Don't believe it? Hear it from the man himself. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan waited for Ed Sheeran at home, agreed to do a cameo in his song Sapphire. Watch BTS video) Ed Sheeran recently collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for the music video of his song, Sapphire.

Ed Sheeran's comment on Hindi song for SRK's film

On Tuesday, Ed posted a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the making of Sapphire, in which he talked about how he convinced Shah Rukh to do that cameo for the song. In the video, he could be seen recording some lines in Punjabi as well, and also speaking about singing in Hindi. A fan club shared that clip on Instagram and wrote, "Can't wait for the full Punjabi version 😍😍 Check out the behind the scenes on Ed's YouTube Channel! Ed said Hindi version in that video, so I'm not sure if the other version of the song will be Hindi or Punjabi now!"

Ed himself responded to the post and clarified that the Hindi song was actually for a film starring Shah Rukh Khan. "The Hindi song was for a Bollywood movie SRK is doing, this is the Punjabi version of Sapphire with Arijit. I’m just doing all languages at this point," he wrote.

Ed Sheeran's comment about his Hindi song.

The comment had fans curious. "Which Hindi song? When is it coming out?" asked one. Another wondered if the song was for King, the film Shah Rukh is filming right now. "In king?" read the comment.

All about King's Ed Sheeran connect

King is the only film Shah Rukh is working on right now. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, marks the actor's first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan. Also present is a large ensemble cast including Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Arshad Warsi.

If Ed's comment was not 'proof' enough, some eagle-eyed internet sleuths noted that in the BTS video for Sapphire, he was hanging out with Siddharth Anand at a recording studio, implying that it may be regarding the song in King. For now, details about the song and its title are unknown.

King is currently under production, and there is no release date announced for it.