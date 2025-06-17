Shah Rukh Khan waited for Ed Sheeran at home, agreed to do a cameo in his song Sapphire. Watch BTS video

Shah Rukh Khan dropped in for a surprise cameo in the latest music video Sapphire, sung by Ed Sheeran. The singer was in India a few months ago, where he met Arijit Singh, and toured all over the country, shooting at various places for the music video. In a new BTS video shared by the singer on his YouTube channel, Ed has now shared how Shah Rukh agreed to do the cameo. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan sings hook line of Sapphire with Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh spends time with singer on a barge. See post) Ed Sheeran had Shah Rukh Khan do a cameo in the music video of Sapphire.

Ed on meeting Shah Rukh

In the BTS video, Ed detailed about the journey of travelling to Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai to shoot at various places. He then paused at the moment where Shah Rukh appears in the song, to detail how that collaboration came to occur.

Ed said, “There is no need to give context of who Shah Rukh Khan is, I would say he is probably like the first or second most famous person in the world. He invited me to his house to play paddle. So we played paddle for like 3 hours and then he pitched me an idea and was like, ‘Do it whenever,’ and I was like, ‘To be honest I am here so like do you want to get dinner tomorrow?’ By the time I had gone there I was singing the whole tune in Hindi!”

The video then detailed how Ed sang in Hindi in a studio for the first time. Director Siddharth Anand, who directed Shah Rukh in Pathaan, informed Ed that he wants to meet Ed at his house and was waiting for him there. Ed went there with his father and Nic. “I came back, had dinner with him, and we shot his cameo,” added Ed. Shah Rukh gave Ed a big hug after the shot.

Saphhire also has Arijit Singh joining in for the vocals in Punjabi. The two of them were seen taking a bike ride in the official music video. The song, released a few days ago, is already a hit with fans.