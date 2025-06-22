Jaideep Ahlawat confirms working in King, reveals Shah Rukh Khan stepped in when Siddharth Anand hesitated to cast him

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan created a stir at the box office with three back-to-back hits — Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting his new film, titled King. Earlier, Saurabh Shukla revealed he was part of the film, and now in an interview with Lallantop, Jaideep Ahlawat has confirmed his involvement too. (Also Read: Jaideep Ahlawat says being compared to Irrfan Khan is a ‘personal feeling’: There is a huge sense of responsibility) Jaideep Ahlawat confirms being a part of Shah Rukh Khan's King.

Jaideep Ahlawat on how he bagged Shah Rukh Khan's King

Jaideep revealed he is a part of Shah Rukh's King and recalled how he came on board. He said, "SRK sir kaafi time se soch rahe the iss cheez ko, jaisa mujhe pata laga hai, but Siddharth (Anand) bhai thoda hichak rahe honge ki chota part hai to offer after Jewel Thief. But Khan saab being Khan saab, he said I’ll talk to him. Ab unki baat kaun nakarega (SRK sir had been thinking about this for quite some time, as far as I know. But Siddharth (Anand) bhai was a bit hesitant to offer it since it was a small role after Jewel Thief. But Khan saab being Khan saab, he said, ‘I’ll talk to him.’ Now who could say no to him?)."

Jaideep Ahlawat on bond with Shah Rukh Khan

He further heaped praise on Shah Rukh and said, "I really like him. In all my interactions with him — in the five to seven times we've met — starting from Raees, where I shot with him for four to five days, and even after that, whenever we met, he always made me feel like I was the closest person to him. He’s a wonderful human being. He has some amazing qualities. Every time I’ve met him, he’s made me feel important."

For the unversed, Jaideep played the role of the main antagonist in Siddharth Anand's Jewel Thief, which also featured Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Apart from his acting skills, Jaideep’s dance moves also earned him appreciation. The movie is available to watch on Netflix.

About King

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, King also stars Suhana Khan and Saurabh Shukla. If reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, and Anil Kapoor are also part of the cast. However, the official announcement is yet to be made. The film is currently in production and the release date is yet to be decided.