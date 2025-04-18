Jaideep Ahlawat says being compared to Irrfan Khan is a ‘personal feeling’: There is a huge sense of responsibility

Jaideep Ahlawat on being compared to Irrfan Khan

The actor is often described by fans as a worthy torchbearer of Irrfan’s cinematic legacy. Reacting to this, Jaideep said, "I mean, what should I say? It's a very personal feeling. Deep down, there is a huge sense of responsibility in a very surreal way. You also feel very honoured that someone loves your work so much; that in itself becomes a huge responsibility. I have to be on my toes and aware of this sense of exploring the art of filmmaking—not just the acting, but the entire process. If I am not exploring, then those who watch my work are not exploring with me (either)."

Jaideep made his Bollywood debut portraying a negative character in Priyadarshan's Khatta Meetha in 2010. He then appeared in a small role in Aakrosh alongside Ajay Devgn. However, it was Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur that proved to be a turning point in his career. He gained fame for his performances in Raazi and Raees, and later starred in the web series Paatal Lok, which earned him widespread acclaim. His portrayal of Hathi Ram Chaudhary was unanimously praised by both fans and critics.

The late actor Irrfan Khan’s cinematic legacy is defined by his powerful performances, versatile roles, and global impact. From Bollywood gems like Paan Singh Tomar and The Lunchbox to international hits like Life of Pi and The Namesake, he left an indelible mark on cinema. The actor passed away at the age of 53 in 2020 after suffering from a colon infection. He had been battling a neuroendocrine tumour since 2018.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s upcoming film

Jaideep will next be seen in the Netflix film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. Directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta in lead roles and is scheduled for release on 25 April.