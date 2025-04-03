Tigmanshu Dhulia says he can't write complex characters, scenes after Irrfan Khan's death: Actors won't be able to do it

Tigmanshu Dhulia, who directed late actor Irrfan Khan in critically acclaimed roles in Paan Singh Tomar, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Haasil, and Charas, admitted that the actor's demise has left a profound impact on his creative writing for movies. (Also read: Tigmanshu Dhulia says ‘can’t open up' in film industry, calls it ‘insecure place’: They take advantage of your weakness) Tigmanshu Dhulia directed Irrfan in several critically acclaimed films.

Dhulia started his directorial journey in Bollywood with the film Haasil, which starred Irrfan Khan and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles. The director loved working with Irrfan, as some of his biggest hits came with him in the lead role.

Timgmanshu Dhulia on the void Irrfan left

In conversation with ANI, Dhulia reflected on how Irrfan's absence has changed his approach to storytelling. Comparing the time before and after the actor's demise, the Shagird director admitted that he now struggles to write complex scenes, as he feels the current generation of actors may not be able to do justice to them.

When asked if Irrfan's demise has affected his creative writing, the director said, "Very much," adding, "If he is in the film, then I could spread my wings further. I could write an intricate scene knowing that it will be performed by Irfan. I could make the character, the situation more complex, which I can't now. It's not writer's block. You know you can write a scene, but the actors won't be able to do it."

The director admitted that the passing of his friend and actor impacted his creative process a lot. "His passing away impacted my creative process, in everything. He was my friend," said Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia and actor Irrfan Khan were classmates at the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi, where they formed a close bond that extended into their professional lives.

Tigmanshu says Bollywood is insecure

In the interview, the writer-director also shared the importance of having good friends in Bollywood.

In a conversation with ANI, he said that the film industry is an "insecure" place. "You need a lot of good friends here. Because you can't open up here. Har aadmi kamzor feel karta hai yahan kabhi na kabhi (Every person feels weak at times). If he expresses his weakness with some acquaintance, then they will take advantage of your weakness. But whom do you talk to? (lekin aap kisse baat kare?) A lot of things your wife can't understand."

He continued emphasising the importance of having good friends in the industry and why it is needed.

"'Do dost hote...mere saath problem ho gayi hai ye (had there been friends...it has become a problem for me). Which movie should I do? Is the script okay or not? I am going through a bad phase in life. The movie is not working. I am not getting the actor. You have to talk to someone. When we write the script of the film, we show a friend of the hero. Who will talk to him? You need a friend in real life, too. I don't have one right now. I cannot open myself up to anybody. It's a problem."

On the work front, Tigmanshu Dhulia has garnered international recognition with the biographical film, Paan Singh Tomar, which premiered at the 2010 BFI London Film Festival and the thriller drama Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster. Paan Singh Tomar went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2012. He is also well known for his role as Ramadhir Singh in Anurag Kashyap's cult film Gangs of Wasseypur.