Illegal construction work at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat? Manager Pooja Dadlani responds to reports

After an activist complained about illegal construction work at Shah Rukh Khan's palatial Mumbai home Mannat, a team of BMC and forest department officials was spotted there. As per a Times of India report, they were checking for any violations following a complaint by an activist. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is not living in Mannat anymore, which is undergoing renovation work.

Mannat, which includes a heritage bungalow and a multi-storey annex, is currently undergoing renovation. With the actor and his family temporarily relocating to a nearby residence in Pali Hill, officials who arrived for inspection were met by his staff. They assured authorities that all required renovation permits and related documents would be duly submitted.

Manager clears speculation

Even Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani denied any illegal activities. She told TOI, "There are no complaints. All work is going on as per guidelines."

A forest department official told the publisher, "A team did carry out a site inspection as we received a complaint about renovation permissions. A report will be prepared based on the findings and submitted soon." It was also mentioned that the BMC members was part of the investigating team just to support the forest officials.

Activist Santosh Daundkar filed a complaint over construction at Mannat. Former IPS officer Y P Singh claimed Mannat originally comprised a heritage building, Villa Vienna, and in 2005, a seven-storey annex was built. To bypass the Urban Land Ceiling Act, 12 small flats were approved but later merged into one luxury residence for Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Singh alleged municipal collusion and said the owners must now restore the flats to uphold the law and ensure housing objectives are met.

Where are Shah Rukh and family living these days?

Shah Rukh Khan has lived at Mannat for decades now. It is a multi-million dollar property designed by his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan. They lived there with their three kids, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

They are now temporarily living at four floors of the luxe Puja Casa building in Pali Hill area of Bandra. It is owned by film producer Vashu Bhagnani.