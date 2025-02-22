Andrew Garfield is dating Top Gun: Maverick actor Monica Barbaro

Hollywood actors Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro appear to be in a relationship. According to a report in People magazine, the two actors have been keeping their romance under wraps. According to reports Andrew Garfield has been dating actor Monica Barbaro

"They've been really low-key and have been spending time together quietly," an insider was quoted as saying. While, neither Garfield nor Barbaro’s representatives responded to requests for comment, the two were seen posing together at W Magazine’s annual Best Performances event in Los Angeles in January, where they were accompanied by actor Eddie Redmayne and Lynn Hirschberg.

More recently, the pair were spotted sitting side by side in the audience at a performance of Richard II at the Bridge Theatre in London’s West End, starring Jonathan Bailey. A video shared on social media on 20th February captured the duo in casual attire, including baseball caps, engaging in conversation before the play commenced.

Garfield was last known to be in a relationship with spiritual reader Kate Tomas. The pair were first linked in March 2024, but had already parted ways “months” before Tomas publicly confirmed their breakup in October. In the past, Garfield was romantically involved with his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone during the 2010s. He later dated model Alyssa Miller in late 2021, though their relationship ended by April 2022, according to reports at the time.

Barbaro, known for her roles in Top Gun: Maverick (2022) and Netflix’s web series Fubar, currently stars as a young Joan Baez in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, alongside Timothée Chalamet as the legendary musician.