Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Andrew Garfield is dating Top Gun: Maverick actor Monica Barbaro

BySamarth Goyal
Feb 22, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Andrew Garfield has sparked dating rumours with Top Gun: Maverick actor Monica Barbaro after the two have been spotted together at multiple events.

Hollywood actors Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro appear to be in a relationship. According to a report in People magazine, the two actors have been keeping their romance under wraps.

According to reports Andrew Garfield has been dating actor Monica Barbaro
According to reports Andrew Garfield has been dating actor Monica Barbaro

"They've been really low-key and have been spending time together quietly," an insider was quoted as saying. While, neither Garfield nor Barbaro’s representatives responded to requests for comment, the two were seen posing together at W Magazine’s annual Best Performances event in Los Angeles in January, where they were accompanied by actor Eddie Redmayne and Lynn Hirschberg.

More recently, the pair were spotted sitting side by side in the audience at a performance of Richard II at the Bridge Theatre in London’s West End, starring Jonathan Bailey. A video shared on social media on 20th February captured the duo in casual attire, including baseball caps, engaging in conversation before the play commenced.

Garfield was last known to be in a relationship with spiritual reader Kate Tomas. The pair were first linked in March 2024, but had already parted ways “months” before Tomas publicly confirmed their breakup in October. In the past, Garfield was romantically involved with his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone during the 2010s. He later dated model Alyssa Miller in late 2021, though their relationship ended by April 2022, according to reports at the time.

Barbaro, known for her roles in Top Gun: Maverick (2022) and Netflix’s web series Fubar, currently stars as a young Joan Baez in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, alongside Timothée Chalamet as the legendary musician.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On