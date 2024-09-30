Angelina Jolie goes full glam at Maria premiere as she walks New York Film Festival red carpet with her 3 kids. See pics

Angelina Jolie attended the New York Film Festival premiere of her upcoming release Maria along with her three kids, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Maddox, 23. The actor stunned in a white gown while standing with her kids on the red carpet, posing for the paparazzi. (Also read: Angelina Jolie reveals she ‘broke down’ in front of her kids during Maria's shoot) Angelina Jolie attended the Maria premiere at NY with her three kids Pax, Zahara and Maddox.(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty)

Angelina with her kids

The actor, who is receiving some of the best reviews of her career so far for Maria ever since the biopic drama premiered at Venice Film Festival, looked radiant in a sleeveless white gown. She kept her blonde hair parted in one side, and finished the look with bold red lipstick.

Zahara twinned with her mother in a white dress, while Pax wore a grey suit and Maddox opted for a black one. The four of them giggled and held each other's hands as they posed for the photographers on the red carpet.

All about Maria

Maria revolves around the final chapter of Callas' life in 1977, during which the opera diva struggled with substance abuse, a deteriorating voice, and significant weight loss. “Set in Paris, September 1977, during the final week of her life, Maria follows the legendary soprano as she negotiates her public image and private self and reckons with the increasingly blurred boundaries between the venerated “La Divina” and the vulnerable human being Maria,” reads an excerpt from the synopsis from the festival site.

Angelina is receiving strong Oscar buzz for her performance in the film, which is directed by Pablo Larraín, who had previously made Jackie with Natalie Portman and Spencer with Kristen Stewart. The film had previously received a rapturous response at Venice, when it got an 8-minute-long standing ovation during which the actor was also seen moved to tears. Maria will release in select theaters on November 27 and on Netflix on December 11.