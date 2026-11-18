Actor Anne Hathaway has welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman. Pictures of the actor carrying her newborn during a stroll in New York City have surfaced online, sparking speculation. Fans believe that Anne may have welcomed a baby girl after having two sons.

Anne Hathaway welcomes her third child

Anne Hathaway arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of Verity. (REUTERS)

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A source confirmed to People that Anne has indeed given birth to her third child. In pictures shared by TMZ on social media, Anne was seen carrying her newborn in a baby carrier as she walked along the streets of New York. She wore a long white coat paired with matching track pants. This marked her first public appearance since giving birth. The baby was seen wearing a pink bobble hat, prompting speculation about its gender.

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{{^usCountry}} One fan wrote, "She got her girl." Another commented, “A pink bobble hat? Did she finally have a girl?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One fan wrote, "She got her girl." Another commented, “A pink bobble hat? Did she finally have a girl?” {{/usCountry}}

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However, Anne is yet to officially announce the birth on social media. She is already a mother to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, with husband Adam Shulman. During an August appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor said she had decided not to reveal the sex of her third child. “We know. We’re not saying. I always feel so rude saying that. I feel so bad. I’m definitely gonna disappear and take some time off."

Anne announced her third pregnancy in June this year through an Instagram video. Dressed in a flowy white outfit, the actor walked into the frame with her hands placed in front of her stomach. As Barbara Lewis' song Baby I'm Yours played in the background, she moved her arms to reveal her baby bump. Hathaway then smiled, lovingly held her stomach and walked out of the frame. She captioned the post, “x Baby, I’m yours x”.

Anne Hathaway's recent and upcoming work

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Anne was most recently seen in Verity. The erotic psychological thriller, directed by Michael Showalter, also featured Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett. Based on Colleen Hoover's 2018 novel of the same name, the film was written by Nick Antosca. It received mixed reviews from critics.

She will next be seen in the American war drama Alone at Dawn. Helmed by Ron Howard, the film also stars Adam Driver and Betty Gilpin in key roles. Adapted from the 2019 book of the same name by Dan Schilling and Lori Chapman Longfritz, it recounts the true story of United States Air Force combat controller John A Chapman and the events leading up to his death during the Battle of Takur Ghar. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25.

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